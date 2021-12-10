Man found dead at scene of Central Falls house fire

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A man estimated to be in his 80s was pronounced dead Friday afternoon following a fire at an apartment building off Broad Street in Central Falls.

Central Falls Fire Chief Scott Mello told 12 News firefighters made entry through a back stairwell and were met with heavy smoke and fire in a second-floor apartment. As they worked to knock down the flames, crews noticed the body of a man inside a room.

“There was fire in that room where the gentleman was discovered, and they had to knock the fire down and realized there was a victim and they took him out, right out to the porch and down the ground ladder,” Mello said.

It was on the ground where emergency crews learned the man had died.

“It’s very unfortunate any time of year, but especially this time of year, when we have a loss of life in a fire,” Central Falls Police Maj. Chris Reed added.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Mutual aid from Providence, Pawtucket, Lincoln, and Cumberland responded to assist with the fire.

Mello said the fire was contained to the second floor of the home, and a woman who lives on the first floor was not displaced.

The cause of the fire and the man’s death are both under investigation.

