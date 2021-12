San Bernadino, CA – As Rolling Loud California gets ready to kick off on Friday (December 10), the festival announced streaming details for the event. All three days of the festival will be streamed exclusively on Twitch and is hosted by Hakeem Rowe, Tallie Spencer and Jacques Morel. The broadcast features the high production value of Rolling Loud’s previous “Loud Stream” virtual festivals and includes not only a live stream of artists’ performance but also exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content. The Twitch chat will also be open for the entire stream, and viewers will be able to vote on which artist performances they want to see in real-time. The live stream begins on Friday from 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. PT at Twitch.Tv/RollingLoud.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO