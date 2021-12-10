Visalia Unified narrowly avoids $25,000 special election, appoints compromise candidate

A school board trustee in labor during a special hearing was the voice of compromise Thursday night.

Although she wasn’t physically present at the College of the Sequoias Theatre, Visalia Unified Area 5 Trustee Megan Casebeer Soleno made an unusual last-second motion, over the phone, desperate to avoid a costly special election.

Her suggestion ultimately saved the district anywhere from $25,000 to $50,000.

Visalia Unified held a special meeting to interview four candidates for its Area 6 trustee vacancy Thursday evening using a process similar to the one used when filling the board’s Area 4 vacancy.

After listening to candidates speak during a round-robin style interview, board members cast their vote for who they thought should move on as finalists. Lucia had the most votes amongst board members with three votes, while Bob Ainley had the second-most with two votes.

Vázquez served on the board and lost by eight votes to Christopher Pope in 2020. Pope resigned earlier this fall after making homophobic remarks to a gay teacher.

Area 4 trustee Catalina Blair recused herself from the voting process citing a conflict of interest, as she and Vázquez are related. So, Visalia Unified board members needed at least four members to agree on a candidate in order to move forward with a provisional appointment.

Conservative trustees Joy Naylor and Walta Gamoian refused to vote for Vázquez, who'd spent several years with them on the board. Some audience members applauded their no votes, which would have cost the district thousands of dollars had a compromise not been made. Audience members yelled “hold the line” during portions of the deliberation.

Trustees Jacqueline Gaebe, Casebeer Soleno, and Juan Guerrero would not vote for Ainley.

After unsuccessful motions, one to appoint Vázquez, the other, Ainley, many believed the Area 6 seat vacancy would be filled during a special election. Visalia Unified’s lawyer, Megan Macy, as well as Tulare County Office of Education Superintendent Tim Hire, walked through the process of a special election with board members.

Then, Casbeer Soleno, from the labor and delivery room, asked to be put on speakerphone again. She suggested instead of the board appointing Vázquez or Ainley, it appoint Randy Villegas instead.

Gamoian voted yes, with some in crowd gasping.

Villegas is a political science professor at the College of the Sequoias as well as a volunteer drumline instructor at Golden West High School. He received one vote during the special meeting.

"I come from a working-class background, I come from the Central Valley, I come from having knowledge of the issues students face on a daily basis," Villegas said. "I believe I have the energy to make an effort to listen to community members, to talk to community members about issues they are concerned about and that they would like to see prioritized."

Villegas was sworn in minutes after the final vote.

Casebeer Soleno welcomed the newest member of their family, Inez, at 3:37 a.m. Friday.

