Marvel Preview: The Thing #2

Walter Mosley and Tom Reilly brought us the vibrant start of The Thing solo series last month, and it’s back for more with this week. The series was visually stunning with colors by Jordie Bellaire that made the series feel iconic and entrenched in comics history. It was also the right amount of sad and foreboding, which is a key element of Thing, who is always a bit of a downer. In the second issue, Thing gets to lean into being a valiant superhero and actually come away with a win, but at what cost?

COMICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO