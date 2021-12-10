ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Preview: The Thing #2

WALTER MOSLEY’S FORAY INTO THE MARVEL UNIVERSE CONTINUES! From the stage at Radio City Music Hall to a secret underground conclave situated deep beneath Central Park, bashful Benjamin J. Grimm fights and fights and...

aiptcomics

DC Preview: Wonder Woman #782

Wonder Woman has been spotted in Sweden?! After narrowly escaping some deadly reflections of herself, Diana has made it to the resting place of Siegfried. In order to forge her new path forward as a hero, she needs to stop living in the past and sever her ties to the Sphere of the Gods. Little does she know, another ex is trying to get in touch with her…and it’s a matter of life and death!
COMICS
ComicBook

Spider-Man Learns Doctor Strange Is Dead In New Marvel Preview

Doctor Strange is dead and the Marvel Universe is ripping apart at its seams. Despite three issues of The Death of Dr. Strange having already been released, Spider-Man is just finding out about the world-changing event within the pages of his own event tie-in. In a set of new preview images released by Marvel, Ben Reilly—the hero serving as Marvel's current Spider-Man—and Felicia Hardy are arguing at the bedside of Peter Parker when they're alerted to the unfortunate news.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Teen Titans Academy #9

Homecoming is a time for reunion and reflection, and the shocking news that Roy is alive has left the Titans—and the Flash—with plenty to reflect upon. As old wounds are ripped open, the Academy’s very existence is called into question, leaving the futures of its vulnerable young students up in the air and exposing them to the fury of an old foe out for vengeance!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman: The Imposter #3

The battle against the imposter poisoning the Batman’s name heats up, while Detective Blair Wong makes a deadly decision! Is there any way back for Bruce Wayne’s war on crime after the damage the copycat has done? Or was that war already lost before it ever began?. Batman:...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Pennyworth #5

The continuing untold early Cold War adventures of Alfred Pennyworth, British spy!. Alfred is reunited with one old friend, confronts another, and takes a meeting with his MI6 handler…or it could all be just a hallucination as he runs out of time and freezes to death, alone in the vast emptiness of the frigid north.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘The Swamp Thing’ #10 review: All flowers in time

The climactic battle betweenSwamp Thing and Hedera has finally arrived in The Swamp Thing #10 from Ram V, Mike Perkins, Mike Spicer, and Aditya Bidikar. As brother faces brother, it becomes all too clear that the true enemy is still lurking in the shadows. The action sequence that takes up...
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

Marvel and TASCHEN team up for ‘The Marvel Comics Library’ series

Marvel Comics and TASCHEN announced today they are joining forces with a long-term plan to collaborate on The Marvel Comics Library. Over the next ten years, Marvel’s rarest classic comics will be reproduced in an extra-large format. The first volume will focus on Spider-Man and feature 21 stories originally published from 1962 to 1964. Details on the exact release date of the first edition, and price, have yet to be revealed.
ENTERTAINMENT
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – BRZRKR #6

Keanu Reeves’ comic book series BRZRKR continues this Wednesday with the release of the sixth issue, and we’ve got the official preview for you here courtesy of Boom! Studios…. What revelations will B. unlock when his handler’s life hangs in the balance? During a mission to retrieve an...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel releases ‘Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades’ #1 trailer

Ahead of its release tomorrow, Marvel Comics has released a trailer for the one-shot anthology Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades. Featuring a treasure trove of talent (Like EDGAR DELGADO, LEO ROMERO, KARLA PACHECO, NICO LEON, ERICA HARRELL, DESIREE PROCTOR, DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER, TERRY BLAS, JUAN PONCE, JULIO ANTA, DAVID BETANCOURT, YEHUDI MERCADO, CLAIBEL ORTEGA, AMPARO ORTIZ, ALEX SEGURA, FRANCESCO HERRERA, LEO ROMERO, VANESA DEL REY, NICO LEON, PACO MEDINA, GERMAN PERALTA, JULIUS OHTA, WILTON SANTOS, ENID BALAM, ALITHA MARTINEZ, MAURO FODRA, ADRIANA MELO, CAIO MAJADO, ALBA GLEZ, & GUSTAVO DUARTE) there’s a lot to enjoy in the collection.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batgirls #1

Um, hello—you didn’t actually think we’d keep you waiting this entire year without giving you the Batgirls series we’ve all been wanting for forever, right? No way, we love you too much—just like Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown, who are only able to navigate the dark, gritty, and oftentimes scary city of Gotham by leaning on the bright light that is their best-friendship.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Future State: Gotham #8

As the Magistrate continues to tighten its iron fist around Gotham City, things get even worse when the successor to the Clown Prince of Crime takes up the mantle and becomes the Next Joker! As the villain embarks on a murderous rampage across the city, only one man stands between him and his latest victim…the scoundrel for hire known as Grifter?
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Comixology Preview: We Only Kill Each Other #2

The year is 1938. The threat of World War II looms over the United States, where Nazi sympathizers and fascists have taken root on American soil in alarming numbers. In New York City, resistance to the American Nazi movement grows amongst the ranks of Jewish-American gangsters. Enter Jonas Kaminsky, a rising small-time gangster who’s embroiled in a turf war with Levi Solomon, an old-time mob boss with millions tied up in gambling and booze. When thrown together in an unexpected circumstance, it turns out that the one thing these gangsters hate more than each other is Nazis.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘The Thing’ #2 brings action that’ll knock you out

Walter Mosley and Tom Reilly brought us the vibrant start of The Thing solo series last month, and it’s back for more with this week. The series was visually stunning with colors by Jordie Bellaire that made the series feel iconic and entrenched in comics history. It was also the right amount of sad and foreboding, which is a key element of Thing, who is always a bit of a downer. In the second issue, Thing gets to lean into being a valiant superhero and actually come away with a win, but at what cost?
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE AfterShock Preview: Babyteeth Vol. 4 TPB

The end is coming. The forces are aligned. The inevitable is nigh. The apocalypse…is here. Sadie and the Ritter clan go up against the Devil himself for Clark’s soul and the fate of the entire world. From Donny Cates, the writer of Venom, Paybacks, Redneck and the breakout...
COMICS
Woodlands Online& LLC

The History of Marvel

From a small publisher to a pop culture powerhouse, Marvel Comics has come a long way since its startup as Timely Comics in 1939. Featuring characters including the Human Torch and Sub-Mariner, Timely’s first published comic was Marvel Comics #1 in October of 1939. With 68 pages and a cover price of 10 cents, this famous first issue was written by Paul Gustavson, Ben Thompson, Carl Burgos, and Al Anders. Today, there are only 100 copies of Marvel Comics #1 known to still exist.
ENTERTAINMENT
HipHopDX.com

Method Man Eyes Marvel Role: 'I Got The Shirt-Off Action Film Thing'

Method Man currently stars as a defense attorney in 50 Cent’s Power Book II: Ghost, but he’s planning on taking his acting career to new heights. During a recent interview with Insider, he talked about his health and fitness journey and how it ties in with his goal of becoming an action hero — specifically within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
