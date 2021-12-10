Marvel Preview: The Thing #2

Ahead of its release tomorrow, Marvel Comics has released a trailer for the one-shot anthology Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades. Featuring a treasure trove of talent (Like EDGAR DELGADO, LEO ROMERO, KARLA PACHECO, NICO LEON, ERICA HARRELL, DESIREE PROCTOR, DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER, TERRY BLAS, JUAN PONCE, JULIO ANTA, DAVID BETANCOURT, YEHUDI MERCADO, CLAIBEL ORTEGA, AMPARO ORTIZ, ALEX SEGURA, FRANCESCO HERRERA, LEO ROMERO, VANESA DEL REY, NICO LEON, PACO MEDINA, GERMAN PERALTA, JULIUS OHTA, WILTON SANTOS, ENID BALAM, ALITHA MARTINEZ, MAURO FODRA, ADRIANA MELO, CAIO MAJADO, ALBA GLEZ, & GUSTAVO DUARTE) there’s a lot to enjoy in the collection.
