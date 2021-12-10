ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

More than $40M in unclaimed money returned to Mississippi

By Kaitlin Howell
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Tuesday, State Treasurer David McRae announced more than $40 million in unclaimed property has been returned to Mississippi since January 2020.

“When we return unclaimed money, we are stimulating the state’s economy without increasing the burden on taxpayers. It’s a win-win,” said McRae. “Over the last year, we have made it easier than ever to file a claim, offering Mississippians the option to complete the entire process online. We have also improved the holder reporting system. Because of those updates and the priority we continue to place on proactively finding the rightful owners of unclaimed money, I am incredibly proud to announce we have exceeded $40 million in returns since I took office in 2020.”

Unclaimed money is turned over to the state when banks, credit unions, and even retail stores are unable to find the rightful owner. To search for unclaimed money, visit Treasury.MS.gov/UnclaimedMoney .

