Bedford, IN

Police respond to report of possible shots fired at Bedford North Lawrence High School

By Carol Johnson, The Times-Mail
 3 days ago

Police responded to a report of possible shots fired at Bedford North Lawrence High School Friday around 2 p.m.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies arrived within four minutes of the initial call. According to a press release from the sheriff's department, upon arrival, contact was made with security on-site and advised there were no shots fired.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies, BNL's school resource officer and an Indiana State Police trooper made entry to the school, cleared the building, and ensured there was no threat to students or faculty.

"Once the school was cleared, BNL officials were given the go ahead to move forward with their scheduled activities as per their protocol," read the release. "Out of an abundance of caution, BNL implemented a soft lockdown to assess the situation. After following all protocols, gathering information and speaking with involved individuals, it has been determined that there is NO threat to school safety.

Following the incident, NLCS issued a statement about the alleged threat.

"North Lawrence Community Schools was made aware of an alleged threat to student safety following an incident at Bedford North Lawrence High School. Out of an abundance of caution, BNL implemented a soft lockdown this afternoon to assess the situation. After following all protocols, gathering information and speaking with involved individuals, it has been determined that there is NO threat to school safety.

We would like to thank our students and staff for being vigilant, as well as the Bedford Police Department for their quick response following a report of possible firearm activity, which has been verified as a false report.

Administration is meeting with BNL teachers today to review procedures for increased preparedness in the event that there ever is a threat to student safety. We understand that you may have questions regarding the incident and the safety of your student and we are here to answer them. If you need additional information, contact your student’s school."

Several police cars could be seen parked on the east side of BNL outside the entrance to the cafeteria.

A bystander who was near BNL said she saw five students run from the campus to a location nearby. They said they heard what sounded like shots fired and fled.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Police respond to report of possible shots fired at Bedford North Lawrence High School

