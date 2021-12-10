ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

DC Preview: ‘Tis the Season To Be Freezin’ #1

By AIPT
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oh the weather outside is freezing, but these stories sure are pleasin’. So since you’ve no place to go, why not grab a sweater, pour a cup of hot cocoa, and stoke the fire…because these 10...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Wonder Woman #782

Wonder Woman has been spotted in Sweden?! After narrowly escaping some deadly reflections of herself, Diana has made it to the resting place of Siegfried. In order to forge her new path forward as a hero, she needs to stop living in the past and sever her ties to the Sphere of the Gods. Little does she know, another ex is trying to get in touch with her…and it’s a matter of life and death!
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – DC’s ‘Tis The Season To Be Freezin’ #1

DC Comics gets festive this Tuesday with the 80-page giant ‘Tis The Season To Be Freezin’ #1, and we’ve got the official preview for you here; check it out…. Oh the weather outside is freezing, but these stories sure are pleasin’. So since you’ve no place to go, why not grab a sweater, pour a cup of hot cocoa, and stoke the fire…because these 10 tales are sure to lower the mercury!
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Robin gets Batman (and Alfred) the perfect Christmas gift in DC's Tis the Season to be Freezin' preview

Relax, sit back, and enjoy a hot cup of DC comics holiday cheer with the upcoming 80-page anthology 'Tis the Season to be Freezin'. Going on sale December 14, 'Tis the Season to be Freezin' is this year's DC comics holiday special and will feature everything from a Firestorm/Killer Frost face-off to a Batman: The Animated Series-esque tale, and even an appearance by the recently introduced JLQ (Justice League Queer).
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Cocoa#Holiday Heart#Blue Snowman#Hawkman Batman
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman: Urban Legends #10

Tim Drake goes to make peace with Batman before he leaves Gotham. Superstar writer Tini Howard makes her DC debut on a Nightwing, Oracle, and Batgirls holiday spectacular. Azrael faces down the new villain THE POOR FELLOW. And Tweedle Dum has to make a grave decision. Batman: Urban Legends #10.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: The Joker #10

Following the harrowing events of Batman: The Killing Joke, the course of James Gordon’s life—and that of his family’s—was forever changed! But what happened when Gordon’s path again crossed with The Joker’s…. PUNCHLINE BACKUP: Harper Row has successfully gotten Punchline’s former friend, Kelly Ness,...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Demon Days: Rising Storm #1

Mariko Yashida’s journey through the mysterious forest of Kirisaki Mountain has brought her face-to-face with strange and terrible creatures. But she’s about to be tested like never before when she crosses paths with literal gods! You won’t want to miss this electrifying showdown in part FOUR of FIVE of the DEMON DAYS SAGA by Peach Momoko.
COMICS
Frontiersman

Art Beat: tis the season

It’s that time of year again. Whether you love it, hate it, or simply don’t care, the holiday season is in full effect. There are many creative people who find inspiration during this time period. It seems there are some capable of extracting the very essence of the Christmas, Chanukah, and other holidays and pouring into their work.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Arts
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Titans United #4

Starfire takes on Lady Vic as more super-powered sleeper agents activate, displaying powers far beyond those of the Titans. Just who is behind the Cadmus experiment, and what is Blackfire planning as she brings Superboy to his knees?. Titans United #4. Written by Cavan Scott. Art by Jose Luis, Jonas...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Pennyworth #5

The continuing untold early Cold War adventures of Alfred Pennyworth, British spy!. Alfred is reunited with one old friend, confronts another, and takes a meeting with his MI6 handler…or it could all be just a hallucination as he runs out of time and freezes to death, alone in the vast emptiness of the frigid north.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land #4

THE CHAMPION OF THE SAVAGE LAND IS NOT WHO YOU EXPECT! For years, Ka-Zar has thought himself the master of the Savage Land. Turns out he’s only a tolerated guest…and not nearly as powerful as he believed. Domovoy’s power grows as the land decays! When the Plunders discover the mysterious subterranean Cradle, they think they’ve found the answer. But what’s born in the Cradle will bring only death…
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Strange Academy #14

This is it. The issue that you’ll be looking back on five, ten, fifteen years from now… See the future of Strange Academy and the Marvel Universe. You won’t believe your eyes. Written by: Skottie Young. Art by: Humberto Ramos. Cover by: Humberto Ramos. Page Count: 28...
COMICS
bocojo.com

’Tis the Season to be Jolly—Or Else

’Tis the Season to be Jolly—Or Else Be it known to all who reside within this realm that Father Christmas, (a.k.a. Santa Claus, a.k.a. Kris Kringle, a.k.a. St. Nicolas), the benevolent elf-king and reindeer breeder from Earth’s northern polar region, has, by this decree, recognized today, December 1st, as the official beginning of the Holiday Season. Let the merriment commence! His Excellency Mr. Claus has issued the following directives to those who wish to remain on the “Nice List” this year: Each citizen is hereby ordered to have his or herself a merry little Christmas. (Alternatively, citizens may opt to have a holly jolly Christmas instead.) All citizens must say hello to friends you know, and everyone you meet. They must also deck the halls with boughs of holly and/or troll the ancient yuletide carol.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Defenders #4

BEFORE THERE WERE GODS…THERE WERE MARVELS! Doctor Strange and his Defenders land in the Fourth Cosmos—the home of the Archetypes of Good and Evil, primal entities of pure myth destined to echo through every reality to come—as the desperate Dr. Zota attempts to harness their power to rewrite all existence in his own hand! Al Ewing and Javier Rodriguez explore the truest origins of the Marvel Multiverse in a cosmos-colliding epic you’ll have to experience to believe!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Black Manta #4

Devil Ray has his sights set on Atlantis, and he races to put his grand plans into motion before Black Manta can unlock the secrets of the mysterious and deadly orichalcum metal. Meanwhile, Torrid forms an uneasy alliance with Manta and Gallous the Goat following their throwdown in Ethiopian airspace....
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: The High Republic #12

THE HUNT FOR LOURNA DEE CONTINUES! The NIHIL have unleashed a nameless terror against the Jedi. MARSHAL AVAR KRISS is more determined than ever to bring LOURNA DEE to justice, but does STELLAN GIOS and the JEDI COUNCIL agree? As KEEVE TRENNIS struggles with what she experienced on the Nihil base, the Jedi prepare for war. PLUS—The truth about SSKEER is finally revealed—but what does it mean for his future?
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33

The events of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81 open up a can of worms and send Miles and Shift on a quest that will have dire effects on both of them. What does this mean for Ben Reilly? Keep reading, True Believers!. LEGACY #273 | BEYOND TIE-IN Written by: Saladin Ahmed. Art...
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Batman: Urban Legends’ #10 gifts a heartfelt holiday season to Gotham

The holidays are just around the corner, and Batman: Urban Legends is bringing the festivities to Gotham with the tenth installment of the always interesting Bat-centric anthology series. Batman: Urban Legends #10 wraps up the stories of Tweedledee, Tweedledum, and Azrael, and features Tim Drake and Nightwing in two festive, yet compelling one-shots for an issue that is sure to please.
ENTERTAINMENT
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batgirls #1

Um, hello—you didn’t actually think we’d keep you waiting this entire year without giving you the Batgirls series we’ve all been wanting for forever, right? No way, we love you too much—just like Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown, who are only able to navigate the dark, gritty, and oftentimes scary city of Gotham by leaning on the bright light that is their best-friendship.
COMICS
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy