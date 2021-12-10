ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

I-94 to get bridge beam work done at Portage Road

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKdL4_0dJi2yVa00

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews will be working on setting the bridge beams for eastbound I-94 at Portage Road.

The road will be closed so that crews can work on the bridge beams, but construction that had been scheduled for Dec. 10 through Dec. 13 has been postponed, the Michigan Department of Transportation said in a release.

When the construction is rescheduled, the road will be closed from the E Kilgore Road to Kilgore Service Road, MDOT says.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
Local
Michigan Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 94#Beams#Weather#Mdot#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WOOD TV8

Authorities seeking suspects in car dealership break-in

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for three people who broke into a auto dealership Sunday morning. It happened at 5:30 a.m. Sunday at the Henkel Chrysler Jeep Dodge car dealership on West Dickman Road near Forest Street. Authorities say the three individuals broke into the dealership, stole three vehicles from the lot, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy