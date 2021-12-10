I-94 to get bridge beam work done at Portage Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews will be working on setting the bridge beams for eastbound I-94 at Portage Road.

The road will be closed so that crews can work on the bridge beams, but construction that had been scheduled for Dec. 10 through Dec. 13 has been postponed, the Michigan Department of Transportation said in a release.

When the construction is rescheduled, the road will be closed from the E Kilgore Road to Kilgore Service Road, MDOT says.

