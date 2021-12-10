LaVar Ball Takes Aim At Michael Jordan In Bizarre Rant

Get ready for a ‘Basketball Wives’ wedding. Shaunie O’Neal said ‘yes’ after her boyfriend, Keion Henderson, got down on one knee to pop the question. Shaunie O’Neal said yes! The Basketball Wives star and the series’ executive producer became engaged to her boyfriend, pastor Keion Henderson, on Nov. 11, according to PEOPLE. The couple got engaged on a tropical island at 11:11 p.m., playing into an 11/11 motif that has become “a meaningful symbolism and point of connection” for the couple, a rep told the publication. Keion, 40, proposed to Shaunie, 46, with a 4.22-karat diamond ring on an 18-karat white gold band. After the engagement, the couple enjoyed a private fireworks display – and that’s not just the sparks they felt when they kissed.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 27 DAYS AGO