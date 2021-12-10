ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Preview: Teen Titans Academy #9

 3 days ago
Homecoming is a time for reunion and reflection, and the shocking news that Roy is alive has left the Titans—and the Flash—with plenty to reflect upon. As old wounds are ripped...

aiptcomics

DC Preview One Star Squadron #1

Who you gonna call? One-Star Squadron! Meet DC’s superhero team where heroism meets capitalism. This ragtag group of heroes led by Red Tornado is here to provide service with a smile. All you must do is send a request via their on-demand hero app and they’ll answer any call. Whether it’s a children’s birthday party or an alien invasion, no job is too small or too big!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Wonder Woman #782

Wonder Woman has been spotted in Sweden?! After narrowly escaping some deadly reflections of herself, Diana has made it to the resting place of Siegfried. In order to forge her new path forward as a hero, she needs to stop living in the past and sever her ties to the Sphere of the Gods. Little does she know, another ex is trying to get in touch with her…and it’s a matter of life and death!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Swamp Thing #10

As the battle between Levi and Jacob comes to a head, the future of the Green—and so of all living things—is embroiled in existential conflict. And there are those who have learned to look for windows of opportunity in conflict. The true nature of Prescot’s machinations will become apparent even as their actions will put into question the very nature of the world we live in.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Justice League Infinity #6

Both Justice Leagues arrive at the nexus of all realities, the Mirrored Room. Though they had hoped to find their old friend Amazo, what the League finds left behind in the ruins of the shattered mirrors is a far cry from the sentient android!. Justice League Infinity #6. Written by...
COMICS
#Teen Titans Academy
DC Preview: Dark Knights Of Steel #2

The epic high-fantasy DC Universe adventure continues as a shocking assassination has the kingdoms on the brink of world war!. From worldwide bestselling writer Tom Taylor (DCeased, Superman: Son of Kal-El) and acclaimed artist Yasmine Putri comes a generational high-fantasy tale of good and evil within the DCU!. Dark Knights...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Superman Son Of Kal-El 2021 Annual #1

Jon Kent’s first days as Earth’s new Superman have been a trial by fire. His actions have already put those he loves in harm’s way. He has stood strong in the path of constant attacks, but the immovable object is about to meet an unstoppable force. Lex Luthor—the man, the myth, the menace—returns to Metropolis.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman: The Imposter #3

The battle against the imposter poisoning the Batman’s name heats up, while Detective Blair Wong makes a deadly decision! Is there any way back for Bruce Wayne’s war on crime after the damage the copycat has done? Or was that war already lost before it ever began?. Batman:...
COMICS
DC Preview: Crush and Lobo #7

It's Crush versus Lobo in a knock-down, drag-out father-daughter brawl that might very well destroy Space Vegas by the time these two are done with each other!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Green Lantern #9

With trillions of lives on the line, a ringless John Stewart battles the Mad God for the future state of the universe!. Meanwhile, Jo Mullein solves the mystery of the Green Lantern Corps’ battery’s destruction as a new and ancient enemy rises. Is this the end of the Green Lantern Corps or will it lead to a new beginning and a resurrection for the cosmic heroes?
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Pennyworth #5

The continuing untold early Cold War adventures of Alfred Pennyworth, British spy!. Alfred is reunited with one old friend, confronts another, and takes a meeting with his MI6 handler…or it could all be just a hallucination as he runs out of time and freezes to death, alone in the vast emptiness of the frigid north.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Defenders #4

BEFORE THERE WERE GODS…THERE WERE MARVELS! Doctor Strange and his Defenders land in the Fourth Cosmos—the home of the Archetypes of Good and Evil, primal entities of pure myth destined to echo through every reality to come—as the desperate Dr. Zota attempts to harness their power to rewrite all existence in his own hand! Al Ewing and Javier Rodriguez explore the truest origins of the Marvel Multiverse in a cosmos-colliding epic you’ll have to experience to believe!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Black Manta #4

Devil Ray has his sights set on Atlantis, and he races to put his grand plans into motion before Black Manta can unlock the secrets of the mysterious and deadly orichalcum metal. Meanwhile, Torrid forms an uneasy alliance with Manta and Gallous the Goat following their throwdown in Ethiopian airspace....
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Future State: Gotham #8

As the Magistrate continues to tighten its iron fist around Gotham City, things get even worse when the successor to the Clown Prince of Crime takes up the mantle and becomes the Next Joker! As the villain embarks on a murderous rampage across the city, only one man stands between him and his latest victim…the scoundrel for hire known as Grifter?
COMICS
DC Preview: DC Horror Presents Soul Plumber #3

Blorp, a strange creature with an unsettling affinity for the human race, has been unleashed upon an unsuspecting world. Now, doing its best to fit in amongst mankind—by assembling a human body for itself—this invader from beyond the veil has one mission…but what is it? And how can Edgar and his noseless pal Elk put a stop to it?
COMICS
DC Preview: Arkham City The Order Of The World #3

Solomon Grundy has lived many lives over a great many years. Now, located by Ten-Eyed Man’s strange, but nonetheless effective, methods, he leads Dr. Joy and her many-eyed friend on a tour of the hidden history of Gotham City and the madness at its core. Arkham City The Order Of...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Suicide Squad #10

The Suicide Squad barely manage to steal an alien technology from OA only to find themselves cut off from their transport back to Earth and on the run from Lanterns and Thanagarians. And no backup is coming from Earth because Amanda Waller is under fire from her onetime ally, current-time enemy: Rick Flag!
COMICS
ComicBook

DC Goes to War for Earth-3 in Suicide Squad, Flash and Teen Titans Crossover

The DC Universe is traveling to Earth-3 for the Suicide Squad, The Flash, and Teen Titans Academy March 2022 crossover event War for Earth-3. The story picks up on developments in Suicide Squad and Teen Titans Academy where Amanda Waller sent members of Task Force X to Earth-3 in order to recruit/steal metahumans. Earth-3's Crime Syndicate retaliates by hunting down Amanda Waller as the Suicide Squad, Teen Titans, and Flash all collide on the alternate Earth. There will be two War for Earth-3 bookends to the event, with the story alternating between the other three DC titles.
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

