Eternals and Deviants have been at war for a million years. Our Eternals have had enough. They want to live in peace, alongside the Deviants. The Deviants have other ideas. Meanwhile, Thanos is Prime Eternal and, to everyone’s surprise, puts into action a series of sensible policies for the good of all. There is a lie in this solicit. You may be able to spot it.

