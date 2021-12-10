ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: The High Republic #12

By AIPT
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

THE HUNT FOR LOURNA DEE CONTINUES! The NIHIL have unleashed a nameless terror against the Jedi. MARSHAL AVAR KRISS is more determined than ever to bring LOURNA DEE to justice, but does...

aiptcomics.com

Related
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land #4

THE CHAMPION OF THE SAVAGE LAND IS NOT WHO YOU EXPECT! For years, Ka-Zar has thought himself the master of the Savage Land. Turns out he’s only a tolerated guest…and not nearly as powerful as he believed. Domovoy’s power grows as the land decays! When the Plunders discover the mysterious subterranean Cradle, they think they’ve found the answer. But what’s born in the Cradle will bring only death…
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Wonder Woman #782

Wonder Woman has been spotted in Sweden?! After narrowly escaping some deadly reflections of herself, Diana has made it to the resting place of Siegfried. In order to forge her new path forward as a hero, she needs to stop living in the past and sever her ties to the Sphere of the Gods. Little does she know, another ex is trying to get in touch with her…and it’s a matter of life and death!
COMICS
StarWars.com

Luke Searches the Galaxy for Jedi Secrets in Marvel’s Star Wars #19 – Exclusive Preview

Luke Skywalker’s mission to become a Jedi carries on. It was never going to be easy — especially on his own. In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Star Wars #19 from Marvel, Luke continues his journey to learn the ways of the Force. He travels the galaxy, seeking any lost knowledge he can find. But it all seems like a wild bantha chase until one promising stop…
COMICS
sirusgaming.com

Star Wars Eclipse Set in The High Republic Era; Has Intricate Branching Narrative

Quantic Dream has recently revealed new details of the upcoming title Star Wars Eclipse like the setting in The High Republic, branching narrative, and more. After the big world premiere at The Game Awards 2021, Quantic Dream shared new details of this upcoming new game. This is being developed closely with Lucasfilm Games and will be Quantic Dream’s most ambitious project to date. It is currently at its early stages of development.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Lourna#Stellan Gios#The Jedi Council
ComicBook

Darth Vader Prepares to Battle Solo's Crimson Dawn In New Star Wars Preview

As the War of the Bounty Hunters draws to a close, new battle lines are drawn in the Star Wars galaxy, and Darth Vader is ready to cross them all. Marvel Comics released a preview for Star Wars: Darth Vader #18, The Star Wars crossover event War of the Bounty Hunters shocked Star Wars fans by bringing Qi'ra, Han Solo's old flame, back into the mix. Now the Crimson Dawn is making a power play for control of the galaxy, going toe-to-toe with the Empire. Darth Vader isn't having any of it. Little does he know that his right-hand man in this endeavor is a Crimson Dawn spy.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #11

This Wednesday sees the release of Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #11, and we’ve got the official preview for you here; check it out…. The Masters and Padawans take a much needed break to participate in the Great Jedi Rumble Race! It’s the most important event in the galaxy (probably) and there’s only one rule… THERE ARE NO RULES! But Lula is too stuck in her own head to enjoy the raucous, no holds barred tussle to the finish line.
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Disney+'s Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic series is officially dead

The Star Wars series that was shelved following Gina Carano's firing as Cara Dune was announced last year during Disney’s Investor Day briefing. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed the show is dead, telling Empire magazine: "We’d never written any scripts or anything on that. Some of that will figure into future episodes, I’m sure, of the next iteration of Mandalorian.”
TV & VIDEOS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel First Look: Avengers Forever #4

Ahead of its release in March, Marvel Comics has sent AIPT an exclusive first look at Jason Aaron and Jime Towe’s Avengers Forever #4. Featuring an amazing Thor-centric cover by Aaron Kuder, the fourth issue will bring back the Goddesses of Thunder from Aaron’s landmark Thor run. The Avengers Forever...
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Quantic Dream to bring The High Republic to life with Star Wars: Eclipse

During yesterday’s The Game Awards, award-winning studio Quantic Dream (Heavy Rain, Detroit: Become Human) have teamed with Lucasfilm Games to bring The High Republic era of the Star Wars galaxy to life with Star Wars: Eclipse, a new video game which promises to mix action gameplay with an intricate branching narrative set during the golden age of the Jedi.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Star Wars: The Old Republic Legacy of the Sith delayed

Star Wars: The Old Republic’s Legacy of the Sith has been delayed, BioWare has announced. The new date that has been given for Legacy of the Sith is now February 15th, 2022. The reason given for the delay is that additional time is needed for testing the new content that will be added to Star Wars: The Old Republic. Project Director Keith Kanneg wrote a statement on the game’s website and you can read the full thing below.
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: I Am Batman #4

Following the collapse of the Magistrate program, Jace Fox is still doing damage control from the events of Fear State. There’s a dangerous new player in Gotham, however, and they’ve set their sights on bringing down the Dark Knight!. I Am Batman #4. Written by John Ridley. Art...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33

The events of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81 open up a can of worms and send Miles and Shift on a quest that will have dire effects on both of them. What does this mean for Ben Reilly? Keep reading, True Believers!. LEGACY #273 | BEYOND TIE-IN Written by: Saladin Ahmed. Art...
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Companion’ review

War of the Bounty Hunters may have mixed reviews, but you can’t deny the premise was strong: Mixing bounty hunters together, bringing back a key figure introduced in the Solo movie, and supplying creators a chance to flesh out our favorite killers in the Star Wars galaxy all add up to fun. That’s evident in the now-released Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Companion, which features four one-shot tales focused on IG-88, Boushh, Jabba the Hutt, and 4-Lom & Zuckuss.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Marvel releases ‘Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades’ #1 trailer

Ahead of its release tomorrow, Marvel Comics has released a trailer for the one-shot anthology Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades. Featuring a treasure trove of talent (Like EDGAR DELGADO, LEO ROMERO, KARLA PACHECO, NICO LEON, ERICA HARRELL, DESIREE PROCTOR, DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER, TERRY BLAS, JUAN PONCE, JULIO ANTA, DAVID BETANCOURT, YEHUDI MERCADO, CLAIBEL ORTEGA, AMPARO ORTIZ, ALEX SEGURA, FRANCESCO HERRERA, LEO ROMERO, VANESA DEL REY, NICO LEON, PACO MEDINA, GERMAN PERALTA, JULIUS OHTA, WILTON SANTOS, ENID BALAM, ALITHA MARTINEZ, MAURO FODRA, ADRIANA MELO, CAIO MAJADO, ALBA GLEZ, & GUSTAVO DUARTE) there’s a lot to enjoy in the collection.
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Comixology Preview: We Only Kill Each Other #2

The year is 1938. The threat of World War II looms over the United States, where Nazi sympathizers and fascists have taken root on American soil in alarming numbers. In New York City, resistance to the American Nazi movement grows amongst the ranks of Jewish-American gangsters. Enter Jonas Kaminsky, a rising small-time gangster who’s embroiled in a turf war with Levi Solomon, an old-time mob boss with millions tied up in gambling and booze. When thrown together in an unexpected circumstance, it turns out that the one thing these gangsters hate more than each other is Nazis.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Silk: Out of the Spider-Verse’ Vol. 3 completes the series’ review

Fans of Silk should be happy to know every Silk story is now in a trade paperback and collected for easy reading. Silk Vol. 1, Silk Vol. 2, the new Silk series, and now Silk Vol. 3 contain every story from the character’s main series. Collected in this final volume is Silk #9-19 written by Robbie Thompson with Stacey Lee, Tana Ford, and Irene Strychalski on art. It’s a story that feels self-contained enough as Cindy Moon gets closer to being a legit superhero in the eyes of the law.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Venom Epic Collection: Lethal Protector’ is classic campy carnage

With all the attention Venom has garnered in the last few years across both film and comics, it’s no surprise that Marvel has given him his own series within the Epic Collection imprint. This week marks the release of the second such volume, Venom Epic Collection: Lethal Protector. From the introduction of Carnage to Venom’s very first solo series, the book reprints several iconic and noteworthy stories. But are they good?
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

