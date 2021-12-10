ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transcript of Speaker Pelosi’s Remarks at Press Event to Unveil Findings of Oversight Committee Investigation into Pharmaceutical Industry

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Chairwoman Maloney, Members of Congress and advocates to unveil findings of the Oversight Committee’s three-year investigation into pharmaceutical pricing and business practices and highlight the need to pass the Build Back Better Act to lower the cost of prescription drugs. Below are the Speaker’s...

Well, here is a helpful suggestion. “Someone should tell the mainstream media that Donald Trump is no longer president,” writes Stephen Kruiser, an associate editor and media columnist for PJ Media. Some members of the press can’t shake the Trump coverage habit, which typically involved outrage, insults, provocative headlines...
Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Members of the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth and early childhood development advocates for a press event highlighting critical provisions in the Build Back Better Act that invest in children to reduce economic disparity. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:
Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement as the House prepared to pass the compromise bicameral Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act later today. Last week, the House passed its version of this bill:. “The ongoing genocide perpetrated by the Chinese government against the Uyghur people and other...
Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats held a bill enrollment photo opportunity today for H.R. 6119, the Further Extending Government Funding Act. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:. Speaker Pelosi. Good morning, everyone. Thank you all for being here, for being there for the American people. It is...
Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined members of the California Congressional delegation, Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton and U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore to light the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:. Speaker Pelosi. Good evening everyone. Let us thank Pierce Pearson for that...
Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that San Francisco International Airport (SFO) will soon receive $49.35 million from the Federal Aviation Administration for fiscal year 2022 under the historic and bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The airport plans to use these new federal funds towards completing the final phase of the Harvey Milk Terminal 1 – including the construction of a new check-in lobby, which had been postponed due to COVID, and the upgrading of SFO’s electrical power distribution infrastructure in support of SFO’s environmental goals. SFO will receive funds each fiscal year for the next five years, which could vary slightly each year with changing enplanement totals, totaling approximately a quarter billion dollars investment in SFO.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — The U.S. House of Representatives are set to vote today on a contempt resolution against Mark Meadows. Just hours ago, the House Select Committee voted in favor of recommending Meadows be found in contempt of Congress. During the hearing on Monday night, the nation learned some revealing information that unfolded during the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The committee had some strong words about Meadows, saying “whatever legacy he thought he left in the House, this is his legacy now.” The committee then voted 9-0 to move forward with criminal charges against him. It was last...
