Transcript of Speaker Pelosi’s Remarks at Press Event to Unveil Findings of Oversight Committee Investigation into Pharmaceutical Industry

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that San Francisco International Airport (SFO) will soon receive $49.35 million from the Federal Aviation Administration for fiscal year 2022 under the historic and bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The airport plans to use these new federal funds towards completing the final phase of the Harvey Milk Terminal 1 – including the construction of a new check-in lobby, which had been postponed due to COVID, and the upgrading of SFO’s electrical power distribution infrastructure in support of SFO’s environmental goals. SFO will receive funds each fiscal year for the next five years, which could vary slightly each year with changing enplanement totals, totaling approximately a quarter billion dollars investment in SFO.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO