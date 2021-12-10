AJR’s Adam Met earns PhD

Assistant Professor of New Testament and Christian Origins. A.M.R.S., University of Chicago Divinity School, 2013. Drew Strait, PhD, brings a contagious enthusiasm for the world of the earliest Christians to his work as a theological animator of Scripture, seeking to connect the dots between early Christians’ radical discipleship and the ways contemporary assemblies of Jesus followers can embody God’s future just world now. He is passionate about becoming the gospel in community as practitioners and agents of hope and new creation among those exploited by the fallen powers of this world. Drew’s passion for the church’s potential to lift up the brokenhearted has led him to various ministry venues, including mission work with Haitian refugees in the Dominican Republic, an interim pastor role at Living Water Community Church in Chicago (Mennonite Church USA) and, most recently, serving as an elder at Peace Fellowship in Washington, D.C. He comes to AMBS after teaching New Testament for five years at St. Mary’s Ecumenical Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.
Comments / 0