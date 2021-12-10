ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

AJR’s Adam Met earns PhD

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAJR‘s Adam Met is certainly ending 2021 with a “Bang!”. The oldest member of the brother trio has earned his PhD from the U.K.’s University of Birmingham. The band announced the news in a tweet...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

‘I’m actually not done’: Woman championed for shutting down man who interrupted her in presentation

A woman on TikTok shared the experience of being constantly interrupted by a man at a work meeting and how she dealt with it, earning her a lot of praise.Sabrina Lassegue posted a clip of the meeting and a response video on her TikTok account (@directedbybrini) on Thursday last week after which the videos went viral and were seen millions of times on the video-sharing social media platform.Several comments on the videos praised and supported Ms Lassegue for doing the right thing.Ms Lassegue explained that she was a 20-year-old who owned a production company and that she was hired by...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ajr#University Of Birmingham#Abc Audio#New York Times#Ajrbrothers
Outsider.com

Fonzie’s ‘Happy Days’ Bike Sells in Auction to ‘Fast N’ Loud’ Star Richard Rawlings for Staggering Price

Actor Henry Winkler had an auction recently to sell off items from some of his most infamous roles — from “Scream” to “Happy Days.”. One of the most expensive items in the auction happened to be the bike that Fonzie drove around in the hit sitcom “Happy Days.” Winkler’s character was a fan-favorite on the show. His slicked-back greaser look, complete with a worn-down leather jacket (also was sold) was always fully on display when he was on his bike.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
Cosmopolitan

Carrie Underwood's New Vegas Photos Are Causing a Huge Stir Online

Singer Carrie Underwood has officially taken Las Vegas by storm. Just in time for the holidays, the "Before He Cheats" singer began her Vegas residency called REFLECTION on December 1 (psst...you can still snag some tickets here). Needless to say, fans were ecstatic to hear the news as she'll be among other stars taking residencies in Sin City like Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Pelted With Drinks During Rolling Loud Performance

It's safe to say that many people still haven't forgiven and forgotten about DaBaby's disturbing rant about gay people and HIV from Rolling Loud in Miami earlier this year. The North Carolina-bred rapper was a headline performer at the festival's dates in Los Angeles this weekend and when he jumped on stage, angry fans pelted water bottles, drinks, and other objects at the rapper.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘CSI’ Star Tracee Ellis Ross Says Goodbye to Current Show in Emotional Tribute

Earlier this month, CSI alum Tracee Ellis Ross took to her Instagram account to say farewell to her current hit series Black-Ish in an emotional tribute to her co-stars. In the sweet post, the former CSI star declared it is so hard to say goodbye to the Black-Ish family. But she leaves the set full of joy and pride. “It was an honor to go to work every day. To create our hilarious and important show. We changed the landscape of modern primetime television. It is more than a notion to keep rising above the limiting ideas people have for black women. To keep feeling the hits and to keep being free and shining anyway.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Glad One Romance Never Came to Pass

Consider the romance on “Blue Bloods” for a moment. There’s Eddie and Jamie going strong, even though they refuse to open up to each other sometimes. Then there’s the will-they-won’t-they back and forth between Danny and Baez that fans are impatiently waiting for. There’s also Erin and her ongoing thing with her ex-husband Jack. But there’s one romance that fans are thrilled didn’t happen.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé: What is SojaBoy, Usman's net worth?

Usman, also known as SojaBoy, is back on 90 Day Fiancé! But what is his net worth?. The reality star is all set to come back to the show, but this time, he has a new lady love. After ending things with Lisa, or as SojaBoy liked to call her, “Baby Lisa,” it looks like he is all set to move on and start a new beginning.
TV & VIDEOS
Chicago Tribune

National Film Registry announces this year’s 25 inductees, including ‘Cooley High’ and other Chicago movies — as well as ‘Return of the Jedi’

This year’s inductees into the National Film Registry, a program of the Library of Congress, casts a wide net of franchise blockbusters (”Return of the Jedi,” “The Fellowship of the Ring”), legendary directors (Alfred Hitchcock, Robert Altman, Jonathan Demme, Wes Craven), an array of Black, Latinx and Asian American filmmakers — and a healthy dose of Chicago-made work. The 25 titles, released ...
CHICAGO, IL
newyorkclassicalreview.com

Radvanovsky’s memorable portrayal lifts Met’s “Tosca”

The Metropolitan Opera’s revival of Tosca will run in segments for the next few months, featuring three different singers in the title role. Thursday night’s opening in the Metropolitan Open House proved a showcase for the first of these, soprano Sondra Radvanovsky. The evening was all about Radvanovsky, even beyond...
PERFORMING ARTS
thewoodyshow.com

AJR Reveal How They Wrote ‘Bang!’ In Energetic iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Set

AJR sure knows how to make an entrance… It’s hard not to be “Way Less Sad” when the trio takes the stage at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One. The band of brothers — Adam, Jack and Ryan Met — went above and beyond during their high-energy set at Madison Square Garden on Friday (December 10), kicking it off with one of the biggest hits from OK Orchestra.
MUSIC
ambs.edu

Drew Strait, PhD

Assistant Professor of New Testament and Christian Origins. A.M.R.S., University of Chicago Divinity School, 2013. Drew Strait, PhD, brings a contagious enthusiasm for the world of the earliest Christians to his work as a theological animator of Scripture, seeking to connect the dots between early Christians’ radical discipleship and the ways contemporary assemblies of Jesus followers can embody God’s future just world now. He is passionate about becoming the gospel in community as practitioners and agents of hope and new creation among those exploited by the fallen powers of this world. Drew’s passion for the church’s potential to lift up the brokenhearted has led him to various ministry venues, including mission work with Haitian refugees in the Dominican Republic, an interim pastor role at Living Water Community Church in Chicago (Mennonite Church USA) and, most recently, serving as an elder at Peace Fellowship in Washington, D.C. He comes to AMBS after teaching New Testament for five years at St. Mary’s Ecumenical Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy