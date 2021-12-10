ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Decline Leaves Trends Unchanged

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

All the major equity indexes closed lower Thursday except for the DJT posting a minor gain. Internals were negative on the NYSE and NASDAQ as trading volumes declined from the prior session. Most closed at or near their lows of the day. However, the selling pressure had no impact on the...

www.investing.com

investing.com

2 Tech Stocks to Buy on this Market Dip

It’s been a rough start to the week so far for the Nasdaq-100 Index (QQQ), which has given up more than 2% ahead of the much-awaited and final Federal Reserve Meeting for December. The good news is that market volatility breeds opportunity if investors don’t panic and are patient to buy some of the highest-quality names at a deep discount to their fair value. Currently, two names are beginning to look much more interesting from a valuation standpoint within the Nasdaq-100, with these being PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).It’s been a rough start to the week so far for the Nasdaq-100 Index (QQQ), which has given up more than 2% ahead of the much-awaited and final Federal Reserve Meeting for December. The fear is that due to persistently high inflationary readings, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could accelerate tapering of its bond purchases and potentially pull forward the initial rate hike. This has had an outsized impact on the Nasdaq-100 Index, given that this is where the valuations are the most expensive, which has only been able to be justified by the low-interest-rate environment we’re in currently.
Street.Com

Is Another Market Bubble About to Burst? These Analysts Think So

The market is headed for an impending bubble burst, with “poor monetary and fiscal decisions since COVID-19” pushing it into shaky territory, a team lead by Barry Bannister, managing director and market strategist for Stifel Equity Research, said Monday. As reported by MarketWatch, Bannister's team predicts that the...
Seeking Alpha

A Major Turning Point In The Stock Market Is Taking Place

The massive amounts of stimulus and money printing that has taken place over the last 4+ years by global central banks may be acting as an anchor for growth and starting to weigh down global markets. Global financial markets were already hobbled by the original COVID-19 virus – struggling to...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy on Morgan Stanley’s Prediction that the Metaverse Will be Worth $8 Trillion

The metaverse is gaining steam with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changing its name and companies investing in building the new digital frontier. Moreover, metaverse or virtual reality is being used in several industries, especially in real estate. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the metaverse to be an $8 trillion addressable market soon. Hence, investing in fundamentally sound metaverse stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) could be profitable.The metaverse refers to a centralized virtual world parallel to the physical world of reality. Either in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), or on a screen, the metaverse is predicted to provide an overlap of the physical and digital realities, which has been gaining massive interest lately. Facebook has recently rebranded to Meta, changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (FB). “We believe the Metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
STOCKS
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Decliners for Tuesday Amid Market Selloff

Stocks fell Tuesday as investors turned wary ahead a crucial meeting of Federal Reserve officials. Here are some companies that took a hit. Shares of Adobe (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report slumped Tuesday after analysts at JPMorgan downgraded the software company to neutral from overweight. According to TheFly, JPMorgan...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 0.22% to $333.74 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $50.59 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Barclays boosted the price target on Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) from $80 to $86. Sysco shares rose 0.9% to $74.20 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs raised Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) price target from $47 to $52. Six Flags Entertainment shares rose 2.7% to $38.19 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan boosted...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.90% to $277.16 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $220.33 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rallied 1.73% to $295.03 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.75% to 4,634.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $0.62 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rallied 1.26% to $44.13 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.75% to 4,634.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.56 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shed 3.26% to $328.34 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.75% to 4,634.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $21.33 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS

