ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Sioux Empire United Way president retires, leaves Dolly Parton charity and more as legacy

By Sonya Swink, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GnTI4_0dJi0s8o00

Jay Powell, the president of Sioux Empire United Way, will retire next year after more than twenty years.

Powell has served in the role since 1999, and announced Friday via a press statement his plan to retire in May 2022. There's been no announcement yet of who the next president will be.

Under Powell’s leadership, the annual campaign has increased from just over $5.5 million in 1999-2000 to more than $10 million today, seeing a total exceeded fundraising goal of $190 million, according to the release.

Money raised through Sioux Empire United Way fund local organizations that provide assistance to children, vulnerable adults, and people in crisis.

A key tenet of the area’s United Way’s work was bringing Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library from outside of Tennessee to the Midwest under Powell.

By 2002, South Dakota was the first state with an Imagination Library available statewide, and led the national United Way network to partner with the program. Now more than 2 million books have been given to children from birth to age five locally, even bringing the famous country singer herself to the Rushmore State.

“One thing our local United Way has done during Jay’s time is to find innovative and successful health and human services programs from across the country, and introduce them to our community,” Chris Kray, a Sioux Empire United Way chair, said.

Powell’s career began at Sioux Empire United Way, where he served as the Planning and Allocations Director for the organization. He served as the President of Greater Mankato Area United Way for nine years before returning to Sioux Empire United Way to take on his current role and help build out Girls on the Run, Challenge Day and other initiatives within the state.

“The work of this organization in the past 22 years was made possible through the thousands of volunteers that dedicate their time and expertise in their volunteer role, the generous support of our community each year, and the terrific staff that I’ve had the pleasure to work alongside,” Powell said.

Sioux Empire United Way’s Board of Directors have named a search committee and they are already underway in finding a new president, though no official candidates have been announced yet.

The non-profit organization is made up of hundreds of volunteers as well as 700 local businesses and 23,000 individual givers for its annual fundraising and coordination services for the Sioux area.

Comments / 0

Related
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

United Way brings Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Walla Walla, with monthly free books for kids up to age 5

Children in Walla Walla, Columbia and Umatilla counties ages birth to 5 can now start their own age-appropriate book collection at no cost to their families. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is now available to children locally thanks to the organization’s partnership with the United Way of the Blue Mountains.
WALLA WALLA, WA
webbikeworld.com

Harley-Davidson and United Way Worldwide Drop #MYHARLEYTRADITION Charity Campaign

Harley-Davidson is partnering up with United Way Worldwide (UWW) to bring an extra dose of cheer to young and old – and they’re handing over good coin for a great cause. The campaign, according to Harley-Davidson’s press release, centers around a hashtag: #MYHARLEYTRADITION. Share your favorite holiday tradition on your...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
South Dakota State
US News and World Report

8 Ways to Give More to Charity This Year

'Tis the season to give: In fact, about a third of annual giving occurs in December, and 12% during the last three days of the year, according to Charity Navigator. But if you’re like a lot of people, the idea of donating to charity can be financially painful. So instead of giving until it hurts, you'll want to give in a way that helps by stretching your bountiful gift with a tax break or in some other way. And you'll also certainly want to make sure your money goes to a reputable charity.
CHARITIES
blufftonsun.com

Dolly Parton book program to mail books to county children

Lowcountry Community Church (LCC) is teaming with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in a partnership that will send free books to the homes of Beaufort County children up to 5 years old. “This is our Christmas gift to our community – and it’s the gift that keeps on giving,” said Jason...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WLWT 5

More than 300,000 Ohio children enrolled in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As of December, more than 300,000 children are enrolled in the Ohio Governor's Imagination Library, which is tied to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine made stops at TriHealh Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati Monday, where she celebrated the 301,457 children in Ohio who are currently enrolled and mailed a book from the Imagination Library this month.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Powell
Person
Dolly Parton
elkhornmediagroup.com

SNAP recipients will receive more benefits in December

EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by the Department of Human Services) Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Chicago

Andrew Weishar Foundation ‘Pays It Forward’ Providing Help To Families With Adolescents And Young Adults Battling Cancer

CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s an organization with one mission — to have a direct impact on the lives of those battling cancer, and it was created with one wish. Midlothian native Andrew Weishar was just 19 when he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2009. Weishar, an honor roll student, was also an incredible athlete. He played football at Brother Rice and Illinois Wesleyan. In his freshman year, in 2012, while on his deathbed, the 21-year-old told his family, to “pay it forward” when talking about the kindness he received during his fight with cancer. Out of that wish, his family...
CHICAGO, IL
KBOE Radio

DOLLY PARTON AMONG 2021 PEOPLE OF THE YEAR

This year’s “People of the Year” honors trailblazers in their fields who have tried to help make the world a little bit better. Naturally, Dolly Parton is among those honored. Parton created her “Imagination Library” years ago, which has provided over 160 million books to kids in need since inception.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Sioux Empire United Way#Imagination Library
Northern Virginia Daily

United Way NSV president and CEO announces resignation

After seven years as president and CEO of United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, Nadine M. Bullock-Pottinga will step down effective Dec. 31. “I’ve been here seven years, and the organization is in such a great place,” she said in a phone interview. “It felt like it was a good time for somebody to be able to take it over. The timing is just right."
WINCHESTER, VA
ncadvertiser.com

Chamber On the Move: Retiring Middlesex United Way CEO to be feted

MIDDLETOWN — The holiday season is in full swing in Middlesex County, and the chamber continues to be on the move. Another busy week is on tap with a number of important chamber meetings and community events throughout our region and our state. There will be meetings of our Executive...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
theprowersjournal.com

Colorado Kicks Off Statewide Expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

DENVER- Governor Jared Polis, Education Commissioner Katy Anthes, and the Imagination Library of Colorado joined American icon Dolly Parton to announce the Colorado statewide expansion of her namesake Imagination Library book-gifting program. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books to children (0- 5 yrs old), free of charge through funding shared by the state and local community partners.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
centraloregondaily.com

United Way of Central Oregon Exec. Director announces retirement date

After 37 years of service for the United Way, with the last 33 as the Executive Director for the United Way of Central Oregon, Ken Wilhelm, has announced his retirement date of July 15, 2022. Ken has been a pillar in the non-profit landscape in Central Oregon, connecting non-profits with...
BEND, OR
WSB Radio

COVID toll nears 800,000 to close out year filled with death

MISSION, Kan. — (AP) — Carolyn Burnett is bracing for her first Christmas without her son Chris, a beloved high school football coach whose outdoor memorial service drew a crowd of hundreds. The unvaccinated 34-year-old father of four died in September as a result of COVID-19 after nearly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

208
Followers
261
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy