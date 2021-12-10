Sioux Empire United Way president retires, leaves Dolly Parton charity and more as legacy

Jay Powell, the president of Sioux Empire United Way, will retire next year after more than twenty years.

Powell has served in the role since 1999, and announced Friday via a press statement his plan to retire in May 2022. There's been no announcement yet of who the next president will be.

Under Powell’s leadership, the annual campaign has increased from just over $5.5 million in 1999-2000 to more than $10 million today, seeing a total exceeded fundraising goal of $190 million, according to the release.

Money raised through Sioux Empire United Way fund local organizations that provide assistance to children, vulnerable adults, and people in crisis.

A key tenet of the area’s United Way’s work was bringing Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library from outside of Tennessee to the Midwest under Powell.

By 2002, South Dakota was the first state with an Imagination Library available statewide, and led the national United Way network to partner with the program. Now more than 2 million books have been given to children from birth to age five locally, even bringing the famous country singer herself to the Rushmore State.

“One thing our local United Way has done during Jay’s time is to find innovative and successful health and human services programs from across the country, and introduce them to our community,” Chris Kray, a Sioux Empire United Way chair, said.

Powell’s career began at Sioux Empire United Way, where he served as the Planning and Allocations Director for the organization. He served as the President of Greater Mankato Area United Way for nine years before returning to Sioux Empire United Way to take on his current role and help build out Girls on the Run, Challenge Day and other initiatives within the state.

“The work of this organization in the past 22 years was made possible through the thousands of volunteers that dedicate their time and expertise in their volunteer role, the generous support of our community each year, and the terrific staff that I’ve had the pleasure to work alongside,” Powell said.

Sioux Empire United Way’s Board of Directors have named a search committee and they are already underway in finding a new president, though no official candidates have been announced yet.

The non-profit organization is made up of hundreds of volunteers as well as 700 local businesses and 23,000 individual givers for its annual fundraising and coordination services for the Sioux area.