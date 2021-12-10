Sioux Falls celebrates graduates of county's criminal justice leadership program

Landon Arrowood, 22, said he felt bittersweet sitting at the graduation for the Leaders of Tomorrow for the Justice Impacted (LOTJI) program.

"This is one of the best groups I've ever put myself in," he said.

Arrowood, who's been in an out of jail for drug addiction, had done all sorts of therapy, like cognitive behavioral therapy and intensive outpatient programs before hearing about the LOTJI program.

"I would do it three times again if I could," he said. "Just seeing the progress I made in the first two, three weeks in myself, how I interact with people, how I think and make decisions... it's just crazy."

Think 3D Solution's Leaders of Tomorrow (LOT) 12-week program empowers participants of all ages with tools to creating a positive mindset and implementing successful habits, with the larger goal of developing the next generation of leaders in Sioux Falls. LOTJI recruits formerly incarcerated individuals on parole or probation, with funding from Minnehaha County, and celebrated Arrowood and 13 others Thursday at the downtown Holiday Inn, graduating as the program's second cohort. Participants are not court-mandated to attend LOTJI and come on their free will.

The graduation had over 50 attendees, including the families of graduates and previous graduates of the program. The group heard a speech from Mayor Paul Tenhaken and testimony LOT graduates about the program.

"It's so important for us to be filling that pipeline as a community," Tenhaken said of a growing gap left by a retiring workforce. "Who's next, who's ready to put their hand up and say, 'I'm going to help lead in my organization, in my community, on this board?'"

More: Minnehaha County criminal justice program aims to reinvigorate hope for formerly incarcerated

Tenhaken thanked LOT sponsors and Think 3D founders Tamien Dysart and Vaney Hariri, on behalf of the city, for their work to make the city better.

LOTJI graduate Reva Fallis said the program changed her life by helping her become more self-aware and have more accountability in her relationships with her kids, and having a support system within the program.

"I am honored that the judicial system had picked me to be in this class, because I don't think I would've been able to stand in front of a lot of people, with all the confidence I have in myself today," said Fallis.

Fallis has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, but said her two daughters and six grandchildren continue to motivate her in leading a better life.

"I want to break the cycle of ACEs (Adverse Child Experiences) for my children," she said tearfully, looking over at her two daughters who came to the graduation. "I want to show them there's a better life out there and never think you can't succeed."

Previously: Minnehaha County uses $700K grant to focus on racial, ethnic inequities in justice system

The last time the Argus Leader visited LOTJI in October , the group was in the fourth week of the program curriculum, learning about Think 3D's "winning formula": Habits x Belief = Results.

Now, at the end of the 12 weeks, LOTJI co-facilitator Terry Liggins could not be more proud of the 14 grads.

"This is what community looks like, bringing in families to see what happens when people are wrapped around with real support,” said Liggins, who was also formerly incarcerated and is a LOT grad.

Liggins said he was proud of Think 3D's commitment to go out in the margins of the community to reach all people, especially the justice impacted. LOTJI has improved retention through word-of-mouth referrals from previous graduates, probational officers and peers.

LOTJI only has funding from the county for one more cohort in 2022, and will have to go back to the drawing board for more funding to continue the program specific to the formerly incarcerated, Liggins said.

"Hopefully, what we're able to do is demonstrate what happens when you invest in this population and that they're worth continuing to support all right," he said.

Email human rights reporter Nicole Ki at nki@argusleader.com or follow on Twitter at @_nicoleki.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls celebrates graduates of county's criminal justice leadership program