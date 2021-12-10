VSU student surrenders in connection to murder of peer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police announced on Friday that a Virginia State University student surrendered four days after he was charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of another VSU student.

According to police, they issued warrants for the arrest of 21-year-old Isaac K. Amissah Jr. on Dec. 6. On Friday, Amissah came to Chesterfield County Jail and he is now being held without bond.

Amissah was charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony following the death of 19-year-old Daniel Wharton.

Both the young men are from Northern Virginia and were attending Virginia State University.

Police were called to the shooting at the University Apartments at Ettrick on J. Mitchell Jones Drive on the evening of Dec. 5. There they found Wharton suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

