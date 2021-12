Chabad of Camden and Burlington counties will celebrate Hanukkah with nine days of menorah-lighting ceremonies and celebrations, free events that will kick off on Nov. 28. “It’s an eight-night holiday; we add in one night to show the impact we can have (on) increasing positivity (and) increasing light in our community,” said Rabbi Laizer Mangel, who is assisted by fellow rabbis in running programming for Chabad Lubavitch in Cherry Hill.

24 DAYS AGO