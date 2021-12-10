ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

15 Grocery Store Canned Tuna Brands Ranked Worst To Best

By Lauren DeMello
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All canned tunas are created equal, right? Not exactly. In fact, it's amazing how much of a variety you can find on the market, even between tunas with comparable ingredients! Think about it, you know bad tuna when you taste it, smell it, or stick a fork in it. On the...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 3

Michael Desrosier
2d ago

I had a cousin that worked in a tuna cannery and he said every couple hours a whistle would blow and they would stop the line and change the labels to a different brand, everything else stayed the same. same fish, same can, just different labels

Reply
4
Related
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These 4 Drinks at Walmart, Throw Them Out, FDA Warns

No matter where you live in the U.S., there's almost no escaping the popularity of Walmart. 220 million people shop there every week for everything from groceries and beauty products to electronics and clothing. But if you recently purchased certain drinks at a Walmart location, you should get rid of them immediately due to a serious health risk they could pose. Read on to see which beverages should go into the bin.
ELECTRONICS
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
INTERNET
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed piled high on a waffle cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or eaten straight from the pint. And while it's great fun to make your own ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket in the U.S. features freezer cases chock full of an almost staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canned Tuna#Tuna Fish#Yellowfin Tuna#Skipjack Tuna#Tuna Casserole#Food Drink#Century Tuna
EatThis

Supply of These 2 Grocery Items Is Dwindling, Reports Say

Leaders of top supermarket chains met with the White House this week to address food shortages head-on. Ongoing issues with the supply chain are also causing delays, price increases, purchase limits, and more problems for grocery shoppers nationwide. At the same time, reports indicate that the supply of two grocery...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Benzinga

Which 2 Stores Have The Cheapest Groceries This Holiday Season?

Inflation has been one of the biggest concerns among investors this holiday season, particularly when it comes to rising grocery prices. Bank of America recently conducted a food retailer pricing study in the city of Nashville to identify which food retailers are hiking prices the most and determine where consumers can still find the lowest prices.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

You Should Never Order The Grilled Chicken Sandwich From McDonald's. Here's Why

Associated with greasy cheeseburgers, salty fries, and decadent milkshakes, fast food has long been considered something to avoid if you're trying to be health-conscious. However, in the last few years, many fast food chains have begun adding healthier options to their menus, like salads, fruit, and low fat and lower-calorie dishes. One chain that has been working diligently to offer healthier foods to patrons is McDonald's. While you can still find the iconic Big Mac and famous fries at the Golden Arches, you can also find a variety of lighter fare. There's the garden salad with chicken, the fruit and yogurt parfait, the Egg White Delight McMuffin, and apple slices to swap out for fries (via Women's Health).
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Grocery Stores That Might Not Survive 2022

There's no doubt that 2021 has been an interesting year for grocery stores, to say the least. Since the beginning of the pandemic, consumers have changed their shopping habits, swapping in-store trips for convenient and safe online ordering. Others have stocked up on supplies in waves, cleaning out shelves at alarming rates. Stay-at-home orders in 2020 had people eating at home more than ever before, and the grocery industry had to adapt to meet their needs.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Costco Just Announced a Recall for This Beloved Drink

This weekend, Costco has issued a recall announcement to advise of a serious food safety issue occurring with a popular beverage. Other recall advisory sites had not published the news before the weekend, but we've got the details on this Costco recall announcement you need to know. On their website...
FOOD & DRINKS
Digital Trends

This large air fryer is so cheap at Walmart it could be a mistake

This year’s best Black Friday deals will let you expand your kitchen’s capabilities with discounts on a variety of appliances, but you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday before you begin making purchases. If you’ve been planning to buy an air fryer, you should check out the early Black Friday air fryer deals that retailers are already offering. Among them is Walmart’s $31 discount for the Chefman TurboFry air fryer, which brings its price down to just $69 from its original price of $100.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

This Fast-Food Chicken Sandwich Was Just Crowned the Best Of the Year

This year was a big one for the "chicken sandwich wars," with most major chicken chains vying for the number one spot. McDonald's threw its hat into the ring with three new versions that represented an upgrade on the McChicken, KFC re-launched its iconic sandwich with updates of its own, and Burger King garnered quite a buzz with its serious contender Ch'King.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

5 Grocery Items Plummeting in Supply

As they battle ongoing supply chain issues, some supermarkets are using lousy tricks to fake fully stocked shelves, such as displaying cardboard cutouts of fresh produce and other groceries to "fill" in the gaps. Shortages of beloved items, including everything from breakfast bars to canned tuna, have plagued grocery stores...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

Folgers Is Being Sued Yet Again Over Its Ground Coffee

If you're like 62% of Americans, you drink at least one cup of coffee a day (via National Coffee Association). Maybe you swear you need the caffeine just to get through a busy workday — or just to get through any day, really. Or maybe you honestly like the taste, especially when you add in a heaping tablespoon of sugar and a hefty dose of creamer. Regardless of why you drink it, there are plenty of ways to get your coffee fix. While you can snag an iced coffee at the Dunkin' drive-thru or order something a bit fancier at Starbucks, you can also brew a solid cup of joe at home.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Coffee Mate Creamers, Ranked Worst To Best

It's no secret that Americans love coffee, whether it's a bold brew from a local coffee shop, a quick pod at home, or a flavorful concocted treat at either location. They love it strong, mild, regular, and sweet, and they can consume one or multiple cups each day. American coffee habits are certainly varied across the land, but if you're not a fan of flavored, sweet coffees, you may be unaware of just how many flavors of creamer are available in grocery stores throughout the country.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason Soda Is Sold By The Liter

Soda has been around since the mid-1700s, though it has certainly changed in taste and look through the years. According to Thought Co., carbonated beverages were first invented by a man named Joseph Priestley back in 1767. However, it wasn't until 1892 that soda could actually be stored because there had previously been no way to prevent it from going flat. Over time, these soft drinks (named as such for their lack of alcohol) became more popular, with two major giants eventually emerging: The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo. These days, the two soda companies own hundreds of different brands, including Sprite, Dr. Pepper, and Mountain Dew. You'd be hard-pressed to walk into a grocery store and not see these brands stocked on the shelves.
FOOD & DRINKS
95.3 The Bear

Recall: If You Have This Item In Your Freezer Throw It Out

Because of possible listeria contamination, Winn Dixie has expanded a recall on Fisherman's Wharf cooked frozen jumbo shrimp. You can return the item to Winn Dixie for a refund, but do not eat it. The recall products include Fisherman's Wharf brand jumbo-cooked shrimp. UPC 114003262. Picture courtesy of Southeastern Groceries...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Mashed

72K+
Followers
25K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy