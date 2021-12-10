ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

MDHHS authorizes Pfizer booster shots for ages 16-17

By James Paxson
WNEM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging all residents 16-years-old or older to get the Pfizer booster vaccine if they have received the first two COVID-19 vaccine doses after the CDC’s approval. Pfizer is currently the only authorized vaccine...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Physician explains why Michigan hospitals need extra support to treat COVID-19 patients

Federal help is on the way for one local hospital as Michigan continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. At the request of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a 22-person medical team is coming to Covenant in Saginaw to support staff treating COVID-19 patients. The team includes registered nurses, doctors, and respiratory therapists. That team is expected to start Sunday.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
CBS Detroit

Michigan’s First COVID-19 Omicron Variant Case Identified In Kent County

(CBS Detroit) — Michigan health officials announced Thursday that the state’s first case of the omicron variant has been identified in a Kent County resident. Officials say the initial detection of the COVID cases was reported on Dec. 3 to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System. On Dec. 9, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) was notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it was the omicron variant following genetic sequencing.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Record-high number of Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations still rising

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached a new high, exceeding the previous record for the fifth straight time that the state has reported data. Nearly 4,700 patients were in the hospital statewide Wednesday. The roughly 4,400 hospitalized adults with confirmed cases -- most of them unvaccinated...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#16 17#Cdc#Booster#Mdhhs#Michiganders
WebMD

Louisiana to Require the COVID Vaccine for Students

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state government plans to make the COVID-19 vaccine a required immunization for students 16 and older in the state’s public school system. “I just think it’s really, really important to embrace the science and really it’s also important to not engage in misinformation,”...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Up To 1,126

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,126 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released by the state health department Monday morning. This marks the fourth consecutive day that COVID-related hospitalizations have exceeded 1,000 in Maryland, which up until recently hadn’t surpassed that total since late April. Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state would be introducing emergency legislation intended to keep Maryland’s hospitals from being overwhelmed as they grapple with rising hospitalizations. The new round of data comes as the Maryland Department of Health deals with a server outage stemming from a cyber attack earlier this month. As a result, only...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chronicle

Fourth County in Washington Confirms Omicron Case

State health officials confirmed the first case of omicron Friday in Whatcom County, making it the fourth Washington county to report at least one case of the latest COVID-19 variant. The man who tested positive for omicron was fully vaccinated and is in isolation, according to a Whatcom County Health...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,980 New Cases, 24 Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,980 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths over the past 72 hours. Of the new cases, 1,799 are confirmed cases and 181 are probable. The 24 new deaths range from Nov. 24 to Dec. 9. Two were in the 25-49 age group, four were in the 50-64 age group and 18 were 65 or older. There have been 9,607 total hospitalizations and 159,390 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,534. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: California Health Officials to Reinstitute Statewide Indoor Mask Mandate

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California state health officials on Monday confirmed that an alarming increase in COVID-19 case rates would lead the state to reinstitute an indoor mask mandate and other restrictions starting December 15. The announcement was made during a phone teleconference with California Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly Monday afternoon. Ghaly said that in the two and a half weeks since Thanksgiving, California has seen a 47% increase in case rates. He noted that some places like the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles were doing well thanks to higher vaccination rates, but that the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy