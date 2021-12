By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s assault on the record books continue. This time, Brady secured the NFL’s all-time record for most career pass completions, passing Drew Brees for the top spot. Brady entered the game 17 completions shy of Brees’ record of 7,142. Brady completed his 16th pass of the game shortly before the two-minute warning in the first half, and the threw the record-tying completion three plays later. Brady then set the record by lobbing a prayer toward the pylon, a ball that Mike Evans managed to catch before falling out of bounds. 7,143 career completions. The most in NFL history.@TomBrady...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO