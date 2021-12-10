Trisha Yearwood Celebrates ‘Sweet Sixteen’ Anniversary With Garth Brooks

One of country music’s favorite couples is celebrating their sixteenth anniversary. Power couple Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks need no introductions – and neither does their love story. They’ve been making hits and creating their story for nearly two decades. Recently. Yearwood took to Twitter to share her love for the “Friends in Low Places” singer.

Sharing a photo of the two on the awards stage, Yearwood gave a shoutout to her famous husband. The photo is both appropriate for their storied careers along with their enduring love story.

‘Happy Sweet Sixteen, Mr. Yearwood,” the singer captioned the photo with a heart emoji.

It’s no easy feat to be married, let alone with a crazy schedule and headlining tour. However, throughout the years, the couple has made marriage look easy. They’ve been openly supportive of one another’s careers and always manage time for each other through the craziness of life on tour.

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks History

So how do the two lovebirds manage to stay strong after nearly two decades? In an interview with Taste of Country, Yearwood opened up about the key to her successful marriage.

“People ask me all the time about why our marriage is successful, and I always say because we were married to other people and we were friends for a long time, we were friends — we were buddies — and you’ll tell your friends stuff that you would never tell a guy you’re dating, right?”

Having a strong foundation of friendship, the two grew to love each other deeply. They knew that being in love was rooted from the trust they grew while developing their companionship with one another.

“So we knew everything about each other that you would never tell somebody that you wanted to really impress, so we had this strong base friendship that I think a lot of couples don’t get because — and I was guilty of that, too — you go straight into a romance with somebody, and a few years down the line, you’re like, “I don’t like this guy. What was I thinking?”

Fans of Each Other’s Success

Further, the two understand each other well because they’ve been in the country music business a long time. Nearly 30 years for both of them. This, along with their love and trust, has given them the tools to support each other as they continue to strengthen their relationship.

Prior to their 2005 nuptials, Yearwood said she was already a big fan of Garth Brooks. They also collaborated musically before being involved romantically.

“You know, I knew him before his first album came out, so I got to watch that success and see him become just a bigger, more famous version of himself,” she said. “And it was really valuable to me as an opening act for him in ’91 to watch … the way he treated the crew, the way he took care of his band, the way he talked to everybody that wanted to interview him, the way he signed autographs after a show.”

We here at Outsider can’t wait to see what the next 16 years have in store. We wish them a happy anniversary and continued happiness for years to come.