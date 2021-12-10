ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Trisha Yearwood Celebrates ‘Sweet Sixteen’ Anniversary With Garth Brooks

By Courtney Blackann
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yo3tx_0dJhyZbZ00

One of country music’s favorite couples is celebrating their sixteenth anniversary. Power couple Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks need no introductions – and neither does their love story. They’ve been making hits and creating their story for nearly two decades. Recently. Yearwood took to Twitter to share her love for the “Friends in Low Places” singer.

Sharing a photo of the two on the awards stage, Yearwood gave a shoutout to her famous husband. The photo is both appropriate for their storied careers along with their enduring love story.

‘Happy Sweet Sixteen, Mr. Yearwood,” the singer captioned the photo with a heart emoji.

It’s no easy feat to be married, let alone with a crazy schedule and headlining tour. However, throughout the years, the couple has made marriage look easy. They’ve been openly supportive of one another’s careers and always manage time for each other through the craziness of life on tour.

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks History

So how do the two lovebirds manage to stay strong after nearly two decades? In an interview with Taste of Country, Yearwood opened up about the key to her successful marriage.

“People ask me all the time about why our marriage is successful, and I always say because we were married to other people and we were friends for a long time, we were friends — we were buddies — and you’ll tell your friends stuff that you would never tell a guy you’re dating, right?”

Having a strong foundation of friendship, the two grew to love each other deeply. They knew that being in love was rooted from the trust they grew while developing their companionship with one another.

“So we knew everything about each other that you would never tell somebody that you wanted to really impress, so we had this strong base friendship that I think a lot of couples don’t get because — and I was guilty of that, too — you go straight into a romance with somebody, and a few years down the line, you’re like, “I don’t like this guy. What was I thinking?”

Fans of Each Other’s Success

Further, the two understand each other well because they’ve been in the country music business a long time. Nearly 30 years for both of them. This, along with their love and trust, has given them the tools to support each other as they continue to strengthen their relationship.

Prior to their 2005 nuptials, Yearwood said she was already a big fan of Garth Brooks. They also collaborated musically before being involved romantically.

“You know, I knew him before his first album came out, so I got to watch that success and see him become just a bigger, more famous version of himself,” she said. “And it was really valuable to me as an opening act for him in ’91 to watch … the way he treated the crew, the way he took care of his band, the way he talked to everybody that wanted to interview him, the way he signed autographs after a show.”

We here at Outsider can’t wait to see what the next 16 years have in store. We wish them a happy anniversary and continued happiness for years to come.

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Who’s Favorite to Win It All?

As we get down to some of the final performances, do we have one contestant edging ahead of the others for that infamous title of “The Voice?”. There are still a couple more rounds of performances that will give contestants the chance to wow voters at home. On Monday the current artists must deliver amazing performances in order to stay alive in the competition and make it into the Finals.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Garth Brooks
Billboard

Garth Brooks Brings The Hits, Salutes His Heroes at Nashville Show

Garth Brooks’s concert Thursday (Nov. 18) at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville was billed as “an intimate evening” with the superstar — and with just an acoustic guitar, no band, and a lengthy list of iconic songs, Brooks certainly lived up to the promise. The acoustic show was in some ways reminiscent of his previous residency at Encore Las Vegas, which ran from 2009 through 2013. Early on in the evening, Brooks noted that once his stadium tour ends next year, he has thought about doing a residency “just like this.”
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Carrie Underwood Reacts To AMA Wins, Ties Garth Brooks, Justin Bieber

It took her a minute, but Carrie Underwood has reacted to winning her 16th and 17th career American Music Awards last night (11/22) at Sunday’s show (11/21). While Carrie and Jason Aldean did perform, it was in Nashville, and she wasn’t in the audience at the Los Angeles-based awards show.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Trisha Yearwood Gets Honest in New Interview About Being a "Bonus Mom" to Garth Brooks' Daughters

Trisha Yearwood married Garth Brooks in 2005. Garth has three daughters from a previous marriage. Trisha revealed what it’s like to be a “bonus mom.”. Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have become one of country music’s most beloved couples — but they haven’t always been together. Before the lovebirds got married in 2005, Garth was married to his college sweetheart, Sandy Mahl, with whom he had three daughters. As such, when Trisha and Garth tied the knot, Trisha wasn’t only committing to him but his daughters, too.
RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Trisha Yearwood shares what it's like to be a 'bonus mom'

When Trisha Yearwood wed fellow country star Garth Brooks in 2005, she married into a blended family. It was uncharted territory for Yearwood, who never had kids of her own. “When you don’t have children, you have the luxury of being selfish because it’s just about you,” Yearwood, 57, told SheKnows. “You don’t have to think about somebody else first. And as an artist, it’s easy to be really egocentric because your job is to be thinking about your career, what you have to do next, how you’re going to take yourself to the next level.”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Music Business#Taste Of Country
995qyk.com

Garth Brooks is Coming to Florida!

The country music legend is coming back to Florida and we couldn’t be more excited!. The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour presented by Amazon Music is rolling through Orlando this spring. It will be stopping at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Call your friends in low places...
FLORIDA STATE
country1025.com

13 Of Garth Brooks’ Most Magical Christmas Songs

Garth Brooks loves Christmas so much that he has released four Christmas albums in his career, starting with Beyond The Season. It was a huge hit selling over 3 million copies by 1995. The album was released on August 25, 1992. Brooks then released Garth Brooks & the Magic of...
MUSIC
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Remember Garth Brooks’ First No. 1 Hit?

Garth Brooks went from small-town Oklahoma boy to Nashville country superstar in the drop of a single -- okay, maybe not the first single, but definitely the second. Brooks released his self-titled debut album in 1989. It caught the attention of country music fans across the country and peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Country Albums chart, reaching No. 13 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The first single released from the album, "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)," found its way into country radio's Top 10, but couldn't quite make it all the way to the top.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wivr1017.com

Garth Brooks To Wrap Tour With Five Shows In Dublin

Garth Brooks announced that the last date on his Stadium Tour will be in Dublin, Ireland where he will now play five sold-out shows. Tickets to the Croke Park concerts went on sale on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 25th), and Garth wound up selling over 400,000 tickets for the tour finale next September. These are Garth's only announced shows in Europe next year.
MUSIC
Lowell Sun

It’s a good time to be Reba McEntire

The way Reba McEntire tells it, she really hasn’t done all that much during the past two years, so your guess as to why we were talking one November afternoon is as good as hers. “I just chilled,” she said. “I really liked to sit on that back porch....
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

322K+
Followers
33K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy