Rep. Peter DeFazio, chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 1, that he will not seek re-election in 2022. DeFazio, who has been an advocate for truckers on such issues as detention time and truck parking, served 36 years in the House of Representatives. He is the longest-serving Congress member from Oregon and the 65th-longest serving member of the House in U.S. history.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO