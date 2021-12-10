Snoop Dogg Provided Commentary for The LA Kings’ Game Against the Stars

Snoop Dogg made his second surprise cameo in a week early Monday morning, hilariously mispronouncing names as he helped the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announce its nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes, which won't be televised as the HFPA attempts to reform itself. (Snoop made a surprise cameo last week on Live in Front of a Studio Audience's Diff'rent Strokes re-creation.) HBO's Succession led all shows with five Globe nominations, followed by four each for Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and Ted Lasso. HBO led all outlets with 12 total nominations, followed by Netflix and Hulu, which tied at 10 apiece. Two of the drama series nominees are Netflix foreign-language shows: Lupin and Squid Game will compete with Succession, Pose and The Morning Show. Lupin's Omar Sy and Squid Game's Oh Yeong-su and Lee Jung-jae also earned acting nominations. In the comedy or musical series category, Ted Lasso will face Reservation Dogs, Only Murders in the Building, The Great and Hacks. The TV movie and miniseries category features The Underground Railroad, Dopesick, Maid, Impeachment: American Crime Story and Mare of Easttown.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO