ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas aides who met with Trump

By Cristina Marcos
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217TXD_0dJhy7Di00

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate.

Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with him to discuss preparations for the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the mob attack on the Capitol, as well as individuals who helped organize the rally.

Among the people issued a subpoena is Max Miller, who worked as a senior adviser to Trump and is now running for a House seat.

Miller received Trump's endorsement in launching a primary challenge against GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), who voted to impeach the former president for his role in the Jan. 6 riot. Gonzalez has since announced he will not run for reelection, but Miller's candidacy is still active.

It's not clear if Miller will agree to testify before the panel. Miller tweeted Thursday that he "will accept service of this subpoena, but I will defend my rights just as I will defend the rights of my constituents when elected."

Miller also vowed that he would vote to disband the Jan. 6 committee if he is elected to the House.

The panel also issued a subpoena to Robert "Bobby" Peede Jr., who allegedly also met with Trump in the private dining room off the Oval Office on Jan. 4 along with Miller to discuss the rally and lineup of speakers.

Other individuals issued subpoenas on Friday are Brian Jack, Trump's former director of political affairs who allegedly reached out to numerous members of Congress to ask them to speak at the Jan. 6 rally; Bryan Lewis, who the committee says obtained a permit for a rally outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 to urge lawmakers against certifying the election results; Ed Martin, a "Stop the Steal" organizer; and Kimberly Fletcher, an activist with the organization Moms for America who was involved in pro-Trump rallies on Jan. 5 and 6.

The latest batch of subpoenas cap off a flurry of activity in recent days from the committee.

Ali Alexander, an organizer behind the "Stop the Steal" rally, was served with a civil lawsuit on Thursday after his hours-long deposition with the Jan. 6 committee.

The committee is also set to vote Monday to recommend that the House hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for reversing course and refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the panel's vice chair, said Thursday that Meadows "has turned over many texts from his private cell phone" from Jan. 6 before deciding this week that he would no longer cooperate with the investigation, including a previously scheduled interview.

The full House is then scheduled to vote Tuesday on holding Meadows in contempt of Congress. Meadows would be the second Trump associate to be held in contempt for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 investigation, following former Trump strategist Steve Bannon .

Comments / 13

Related
Washington Post

Mark Meadows’s coverup of Trump’s coup attempt is falling apart

In his new book, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows offers up a version of Donald Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 that is almost comically sanitized. In his telling, the rioters attacked the Capitol with “absolutely no urging” from Trump, and the notion that Trump sought to incite them to disrupt his loss is purely an invention of the “Fake News.”
POTUS
The Independent

‘He’s a big fat phoney’: Mark Meadows accused of previous attempt at overturning election – this time against Trump

The 2020 election wasn’t the first election Mark Meadows tried to overturn, multiple sources have told The Independent.On Monday, the former White House chief of staff is set to become the third person held in contempt of Congress by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection after refusing to appear for a deposition last week.A 51-page report laying out the case for a contempt referral against Mr Meadows, who represented North Carolina’s 11th District from 2013 until he resigned to become ex-president Donald Trump’s fourth (and final) chief of staff, alleges that he was deeply involved in machinations...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Washington Post

The juicy Mark Meadows texts Liz Cheney just disclosed

Mark Meadows’s on-again, off-again relationship with the Jan. 6 committee has been something to behold. First the former Trump chief of staff was defying his subpoena. Then Steve Bannon got indicted for the same thing, with the committee threatening to put Meadows on a similar path. Then Meadows cooperated at least somewhat. Then he reportedly irritated Trump with disclosures in his new book and (whether it was related or not) soon pulled out of a scheduled deposition.
POTUS
Washington Post

What do we do now that we know just how far Trump was willing to go?

One challenge for the House select committee investigating the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is that its mandate was narrowly drawn. It was established to “investigate the facts, circumstances, and causes relating to the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol,” including “influencing factors that contributed to the domestic terrorist attack.” The details of the far-right Proud Boys showing up and breaking windows is squarely within that scope. The months-long effort by Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the election results, less directly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Texts: Trump Jr. pleaded to Meadows to have father condemn Jan. 6 attack

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection unanimously approved a resolution Monday to recommend that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena. Why it matters: The committee's focus on the former White House chief...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Brian Jack
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Anthony Gonzalez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Gop#The Oval Office#Moms For America
Washington Post

Distinguished persons of the week: The D.C. Circuit shuts down Trump

The Supreme Court may have lost its luster due to its blatant partisanship, but lower federal court judges are consistently upholding the Constitution and not allowing Jan. 6 to go down the memory hole. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. The three-judge U.S. Court of Appeals...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton says she would 'bet on' Trump running for president again in 2024 after new poll finds Trump and Biden would end up in near-dead heat for White House

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton said Sunday she would 'bet' on her 2016 rival, former President Donald Trump, launching another White House bid in 2024, and it appears many Americans would be keen to see it. In a potential rematch of last year's presidential race, President Joe Biden leads Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Explosive PowerPoint presentation detailing plan to overturn election for Trump discovered by Jan 6 committee

A PowerPoint presentation that bears the exact title as one that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has turned over to the House of Representatives select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection alleged that China had effective control of American voting machines and urged the declaration of a “national security emergency” as a pretext for throwing out election results in several US states.According to a letter to Mr Meadows’s attorney from select committee chair Bennie Thompson, Mr Meadows delivered a copy of a presentation, “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN”, to the committee before...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hollywood Reporter

Jan. 6 Panel Releases Texts From Fox News Hosts to Mark Meadows

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted Monday to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as lawmakers revealed a series of frantic texts he received as the attack was underway. The texts, provided by Meadows before he ceased cooperating with the committee, revealed that members of Congress, Fox News anchors and even President Donald Trump’s own son were urging Meadows to push Trump to act quickly to stop the siege by his supporters. “We need an Oval address,” Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows as his father’s supporters were breaking into the Capitol, sending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

409K+
Followers
49K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy