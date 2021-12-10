Jan. 6 panel subpoenas aides who met with Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate.

Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with him to discuss preparations for the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the mob attack on the Capitol, as well as individuals who helped organize the rally.

Among the people issued a subpoena is Max Miller, who worked as a senior adviser to Trump and is now running for a House seat.

Miller received Trump's endorsement in launching a primary challenge against GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), who voted to impeach the former president for his role in the Jan. 6 riot. Gonzalez has since announced he will not run for reelection, but Miller's candidacy is still active.

It's not clear if Miller will agree to testify before the panel. Miller tweeted Thursday that he "will accept service of this subpoena, but I will defend my rights just as I will defend the rights of my constituents when elected."

Miller also vowed that he would vote to disband the Jan. 6 committee if he is elected to the House.

The panel also issued a subpoena to Robert "Bobby" Peede Jr., who allegedly also met with Trump in the private dining room off the Oval Office on Jan. 4 along with Miller to discuss the rally and lineup of speakers.

Other individuals issued subpoenas on Friday are Brian Jack, Trump's former director of political affairs who allegedly reached out to numerous members of Congress to ask them to speak at the Jan. 6 rally; Bryan Lewis, who the committee says obtained a permit for a rally outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 to urge lawmakers against certifying the election results; Ed Martin, a "Stop the Steal" organizer; and Kimberly Fletcher, an activist with the organization Moms for America who was involved in pro-Trump rallies on Jan. 5 and 6.

The latest batch of subpoenas cap off a flurry of activity in recent days from the committee.

Ali Alexander, an organizer behind the "Stop the Steal" rally, was served with a civil lawsuit on Thursday after his hours-long deposition with the Jan. 6 committee.

The committee is also set to vote Monday to recommend that the House hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for reversing course and refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the panel's vice chair, said Thursday that Meadows "has turned over many texts from his private cell phone" from Jan. 6 before deciding this week that he would no longer cooperate with the investigation, including a previously scheduled interview.

The full House is then scheduled to vote Tuesday on holding Meadows in contempt of Congress. Meadows would be the second Trump associate to be held in contempt for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 investigation, following former Trump strategist Steve Bannon .