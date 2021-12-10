ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine View girls outlast Hunter in defensive struggle to move to 3-0

By Sean Ellertson, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 3 days ago
Defense was the star on Thursday as Pine View eked out a 34-30 win over Hunter in a game where both teams didn't hit the 30-point plateau until the fourth quarter and only one player on the night scored in double figures.

Each side brought ample defensive pressure, particularly in the half-court. Hunter attacked Pine View ball handlers, extending almost to half-court, while Pine View used a 1-2-2 half-court trap to provide pressure on Wolverine guards.

The end result was a turnover-filled affair in which neither offense ever got into a rhythm, although the pace fit with Pine View's defensive-mindedness. Through the first three games of the season, the Panthers are averaging just 43 points per game but giving up just 37.3 points per game.

"Offensively, we need to clean it up," Pine View Head Coach Ben Luce said. "I think we missed more free throws than we made and we turned the ball over way too many times... Defensively, I couldn't be happier. To only give up 30 points in a game is really good."

Pine View shot just 13-29 from the free-throw line but gave up little offense during the middle two quarters, building a 13-point lead at the end of the third.

The defensive pressure put on by Gustin, Rachel Mathis, and Addie Topham off the bench at the top of the trap made life difficult for Hunter to hold onto the ball, let alone generate good looks.

"They've got motors, they don't get tired and it pays off because we can keep throwing pressure at them," Luce said. "In that fourth quarter we didn't get into it much... It's just the ball pressure and the energy they bring."

The turnover bug struck Pine View heavily down the stretch, as a 13-point lead quickly evaporated down to a three-point advantage with under 3:00 remaining following a triple by Naia Makakona.

Each side missed multiple attempts at the line down the stretch, but a pair of Mathis free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining finally salted the game away for Pine View.

In Pine View's 3-0 start, they've won their three games by a combined 17 points. A three-point win over Beaver started their season on the right foot. The Panthers then used a strong late surge against Provo to beat the Bulldogs by 10 before knocking off Hunter by four on Thursday.

The way his club has been able to win close games has been a highlight for Luce so far this season.

"We didn't have a lot of close games last year and when we had to we weren't quite ready for it," he said. "We've had to win three close games [this year] and that's lessons we need to learn now rather than later."

Nalicia Tuitupoukutu was the only player in double figures on the evening with 10 points. Makakona finished with nine for Hunter.

Ellie Norton led the offense for Pine View with seven points.

Rachel Mathis and Avery Gustin each had six for Pine View.

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue to support his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.

