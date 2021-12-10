Keeping it Together: I'm so glad I already have this finished!

Holiday shopping season usually has me stressed, but for the first time ever I'm finally not in panic mode. ASIFE, Getty Images/iStockphoto

I've never felt so prepared for the holiday season – maybe not for the cold, but definitely in terms of gift-giving!

I normally wait until the last minute to decide on what to get my loved ones, but this year I said no to procrasti-planning (procrastination disguised as planning) and got it all done early.

It probably helps that the pandemic has made us all much more efficient online shoppers, which makes things very easy – no pushing through large holiday shopping crowds. Plus, you can do all your purchases from the comfort of your own bed (and in pajamas).

I won't see my whole family for Christmas this year, but those gifts have already been dropped at the post office ahead of the holiday package rush.

And for the small group I'll be celebrating with, I've enjoyed wrapping up their surprises and watching the little pile in my closet grow – as opposed to the usual panic of just hoping things arrive on time.

For anyone still searching for the perfect gifts, I wish you a smooth and low-stress end to your shopping season!

And if you're looking for some ideas: 30 last-minute gifts under $20 that won't get re-gifted

More: 20 last-minute gifts under $50 you can still buy

Also, a heads up to our readers that my wonderful colleague Jenna Ryu will be helping out a bit with the newsletter going forward. You'll hear from her next Saturday!

Is your chapstick making your dry lips worse?

Chapped lip season is here, which means you've likely been reaching for your favorite chapstick.

But not all lip balms are the same, and some can even make a dry lip situation worse .

Dr. Samer Jaber, a dermatologist at Washington Square Dermatology in New York, adds "while balms and chapsticks can temporarily soothe irritated lips, they often have chemicals that may cause further irritation ... (including) flavors, fragrance and preservatives that can dry and irritate your lips."

He recommends avoiding salicylic acid, menthol and camphor when your lips are dry as those ingredients can also irritate lips.

A rule of thumb from the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) is, "if your lips burn, sting or tingle after using a lip product, stop using that product. "

To learn more, including what ingredients you should look for in a lip balm, click here.

Not all lip balms are made the same, and some can even make a dry lip situation worse, experts say. Click the story above to learn more. Reviewed.com

Need some advice? We've got you covered

In case you missed, our new weekly column kicked off this with with "Two Hot Takes" podcast host Morgan Absher dishing out advice. One woman explained, " My boyfriend refuses to divorce his ex unless I pay for it. Is this relationship worth saving?"

To read Morgan's answer, click here , and be sure to reach out to her via the contact info her article if you'd like to share your story and ask for her take.

Today's reads

Today's pets

Meet Sherlock.

Look at that smile! Courtesy of Janet Phelps

Sherlock is Janet Phelps' part-Corgi, part-German Shepherd and all-around "wonderful dog."

"Sherlock has been my companion for almost 10 years now," Janet writes from Franklin, Tennessee. "He loves to take walks and investigate everything along the way, to sit by the front door and watch the world go by outside, and to sleep and softly snore at the end of my bed."

Thanks for sharing Lita! And thanks to everyone for reading. Remember you can send pet photos, coping tips and anything else to our email .

Wishing you all the best,

Sara Moniuszko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Keeping it Together: I'm so glad I already have this finished!