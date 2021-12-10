Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 09:26:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-13 10:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region; West Glacier Region A band of snow showers will impact portions of northwestern Clearwater, Mineral, Lake, northern Missoula, southern Sanders, southeastern Flathead and northwestern Powell Counties through 1015 AM MST/915 AM PST/ At 924 AM MST/824 AM PST/, Doppler radar was tracking intense snow showers along a line extending from 24 miles southwest of Augusta to 6 miles south of Bovill. Movement was north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Visibility one-half mile or less. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low visibility could result in dangerous driving conditions. Locations impacted include Polson, Thompson Falls, Superior, Ravalli, Ronan, Plains, St. Ignatius, Elk River, Turtle Lake, Tarkio, Riverbend, Rocky Point, Arlee, Old Agency, Kerr, Pablo, De Borgia, Jette, St. Regis and Kings Point. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
