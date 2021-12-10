ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-10 11:52:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Haines Borough...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 19:59:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range; East Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Shoreline and Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of moderate to heavy rain will be possible through this evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Adams, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Crawford; Grant; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Richland; Trempealeau; Vernon HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 18:45:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 06:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: San Luis Obispo FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following area, San Luis Obispo County. * WHEN...Until 645 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rain continuing to fall across the area. Rainfall rates between 0.25 and 0.50 inch per hour will be likely, locally up to 0.75 inch per hour. This will cause urban and small stream flooding, especially in low lying areas. 1 to 3 inches of rain have fallen so far with local amounts up to 5 inches over higher elevations. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm Warning#Haines Highway#Haines Borough
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY FOR THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE CAMAS PRAIRIE * WHAT...Snow expected for the higher elevations of the Camas Prairie. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. * WHERE...Nezperce, Soldiers Meadow Road, Craigmont, and Winchester. * WHEN...Until Noon PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 09:26:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-13 09:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region A band of snow showers will impact portions of Clearwater, Mineral, southern Lake, Missoula, southeastern Sanders, southern Flathead and northwestern Powell Counties through 930 AM MST/830 AM PST/ At 840 AM MST/740 AM PST/, Doppler radar was tracking snow showers along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Ovando Montana to Orofino Idaho. Movement was north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Visibility one-half mile or less. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low visibility could result in dangerous driving conditions. Locations impacted include Missoula, Orofino, Superior, Ravalli, Lolo, Ronan, Plains, St. Ignatius, Alberton, Elk River, Ovando, Riverbend, Wye, Headquarters, Haugan, Seeley Lake, East Missoula, Paradise, Tarkio and Arlee. This includes Highway 200 between mile markers 0 and 17, and between mile markers 24 and 52. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding on Tuesday is possible due to excessive rainfall through the day with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Rainfall rates of 0.50-0.60 inches per hour expected Tuesday. Higher rainfall rates are expected on coastal mountain slopes, particularly the San Bernardino Mountains, with rainfall rates of 0.75 inches an hour expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Debris flows and flash flooding are possible near recent burn scars, including the Apple, El Dorado and Bond burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A winter storm will bring significant precipitation to the area. Forecast rainfall amounts across the area include 1-1.5 inches west of the mountains, 2-3 inches along the San Diego and Riverside county mountains below 5000 feet, 2-5+ inches below 5000 feet in the San Bernardino mountains, and 0.50-1 inch in the High Desert. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys, Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 09:26:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-13 10:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region; West Glacier Region A band of snow showers will impact portions of northwestern Clearwater, Mineral, Lake, northern Missoula, southern Sanders, southeastern Flathead and northwestern Powell Counties through 1015 AM MST/915 AM PST/ At 924 AM MST/824 AM PST/, Doppler radar was tracking intense snow showers along a line extending from 24 miles southwest of Augusta to 6 miles south of Bovill. Movement was north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Visibility one-half mile or less. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low visibility could result in dangerous driving conditions. Locations impacted include Polson, Thompson Falls, Superior, Ravalli, Ronan, Plains, St. Ignatius, Elk River, Turtle Lake, Tarkio, Riverbend, Rocky Point, Arlee, Old Agency, Kerr, Pablo, De Borgia, Jette, St. Regis and Kings Point. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
High Wind Watch issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Decatur; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Lucas; Madison; Polk; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Taylor; Union; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Wright HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of central Iowa. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Francisco, San Mateo by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 10:26:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 12:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Francisco; San Mateo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 1215 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 908 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. 1 to 2 inch of rain have fallen. - Pilarcitos Creek has risen above minor flood stage. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

