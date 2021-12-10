Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding on Tuesday is possible due to excessive rainfall through the day with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Rainfall rates of 0.50-0.60 inches per hour expected Tuesday. Higher rainfall rates are expected on coastal mountain slopes, particularly the San Bernardino Mountains, with rainfall rates of 0.75 inches an hour expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Debris flows and flash flooding are possible near recent burn scars, including the Apple, El Dorado and Bond burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A winter storm will bring significant precipitation to the area. Forecast rainfall amounts across the area include 1-1.5 inches west of the mountains, 2-3 inches along the San Diego and Riverside county mountains below 5000 feet, 2-5+ inches below 5000 feet in the San Bernardino mountains, and 0.50-1 inch in the High Desert. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

