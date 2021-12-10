ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Coolest High-Speed Experience, Ice Bumper Cars, Is In Washington All Winter

By Jessica Wick
Only In Washington
Only In Washington
 4 days ago

When winter approaches, we can choose to protest it or we can choose to embrace it. And given the fact that Washington has some seriously beautiful winters, we highly suggest the latter option. And while ice rinks are not solely available to us during the winter months, it does feel like the best time to go glide across the ice. Fortunately, Washington’s Ice Bumper Cars are back, and you won’t want to miss this exhilarating activity — especially with the addition of Ice Lights.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQMxa_0dJhxQcp00
Washington's Ice Bumper Cars are located at Sprinker Recreation Center.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNiwH_0dJhxQcp00
The Ice Bumper Cars are a new addition, and they're already a local favorite.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AlFKP_0dJhxQcp00
This activity is for both children and kids at heart, and you'll see people of all ages enjoying them.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KcIcM_0dJhxQcp00
Each session is 15 minutes long, which may not seem like much—until you spend every second rushing around the rink.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7Hym_0dJhxQcp00
You'll be able to simply roll around the ice using the two joysticks on either side, competitively bump into each other, or you can add a ball and some hockey nets and host a game on the ice.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KeYQV_0dJhxQcp00
During December, the Ice Bumper Cars will seem extra cheerful, thanks to Ice Lights.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Qp0n_0dJhxQcp00
Whenever you book your Ice Bumper Car experience, you'll have a marvelous time.

Doesn’t this look like a blast? Learn more about Ice Bumper Cars and Ice Lights here.

Address: Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St S, Tacoma, WA 98444, USA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Washington

The Lights of Christmas Is Washington’s Biggest, Brightest, And Most Dazzling Drive-Thru Light Display

Do you have any family holiday traditions? If you’re searching for a new one, it may be hiding in plain sight—especially if you live in Western Washington. For over two decades, groups have been gathering at Warm Beach Camp & Conference Center in Stanwood for this dazzling event. What started out as an idea for the slower season in 1996 is now the largest holiday event in the Pacific Northwest, and you won’t want to miss it.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

The Little-Known Ghost Town In Washington You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2-Mile Trail

Once upon a time, in the 1880s, the town of Franklin was established in east King County. And while its limited run was full of tragedy before it became a ghost town around 1919, for a time, it was a successful coal mining town. And you can still explore it if you’re willing to enjoy […] The post The Little-Known Ghost Town In Washington You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2-Mile Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

This Riverside Bed & Breakfast In Washington Offers A Wildlife Refuge To Guests

Every proprietor of bed and breakfast accommodations likes to think they offer a “refuge” to guests. In the case of the Run of the River Inn & Refuge, that word is part of the name. The title is well earned. The area surrounding the lodging in Leavenworth, Washington is a stopover for migratory birds and […] The post This Riverside Bed & Breakfast In Washington Offers A Wildlife Refuge To Guests appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

This Small Washington City Is One Of The Most Diverse Culinary Destinations In The U.S.

Edmonds is a fairly small city located just 30 minutes north of Seattle in Snohomish County. While it has traditionally been known for its beautiful waterfront and not much else, Edmonds has quietly become an incredibly diverse culinary destination. In fact, you probably won’t find this much of variety of tasty and diverse eateries anywhere […] The post This Small Washington City Is One Of The Most Diverse Culinary Destinations In The U.S. appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Tacoma, WA
Government
Tacoma, WA
Cars
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Washington Cars
Only In Washington

Walk Through Thousands Of Holiday Lights At Spokane Winter Glow Spectacular In Washington

Western Washington has all kinds of dazzling light displays to help you celebrate the holiday season. But did you know that Eastern Washington also has a few hidden gems that can save you a trip over the pass (and a ton of cash)? Every winter, dozens of volunteers in the Spokane area come together to produce the Winter Glow Spectacular Christmas light display. It’s fun, it’s festive, and best of all, it’s free.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Follow This 1.2-Mile Trail In Washington To A Hidden Cave, Unique Rock Formations, And Native American Artwork

Ever wanted to go out and experience something ancient here in the Evergreen State? We’ve got exactly the kind of adventure that you’re looking for, right in central Washington. You’re going to love this short trail that leads you somewhere seriously impressive. Come along with us today as we explore the Lake Lenore Cave Trail.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

You Can Rent This Entire Island In Washington For Just $343 Per Night

Getting away from it all feels good. Going completely off the grid feels even better. When you want to fully relax and unwind with your family or a few friends, note that it’s entirely possible to rent your own private island right here in Washington.That island rental comes with a large three-bedroom house with all the comforts of home, plus a small cabin for guests who stay four nights or longer. It doesn’t get better (or more peaceful) than this.
TRAVEL
Only In Washington

This Year-Round Campground In Washington Is In One Of The World’s Most Incredible Rain Forests

Here in Washington, camping is not solely a summer activity. And while you certainly won’t find any full campgrounds in the dead of winter, there are parts of the state where the climate stays mild enough to host campers year-round. One of those spots is the Hoh Campground, which happens to be located in North America’s only temperate rainforest.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Rinks#Ice Bumper Cars#Ice Lights#Wa 98444
Only In Washington

The Village Of Lights In Washington That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Washingtonians have mixed feelings about Leavenworth. Some of them know it as the delightful Bavarian village surrounded by mountains that it is, while others see it as a bit campy and overrated. But no one—absolutely no one—can resist Leavenworth’s charms during the holiday season. Seeing that pretty little city illuminated by the glow of the […] The post The Village Of Lights In Washington That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Take A Weekend To Wine, Dine, And Explore The Little Norway Of Washington

If you’ve lived in Washington for longer than about five minutes, you’ve probably heard of Leavenworth, Washington’s Bavarian village. With any luck, you’ve spent some time there and fallen in love with the little German-themed town surrounded by mountains. But did you know that Washington also has a little Norway? The next time you find […] The post Take A Weekend To Wine, Dine, And Explore The Little Norway Of Washington appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Touring Holiday Magic At The Fair Is The Jolliest Adventure You Can Take In Washington

Do you have any holiday traditions? After all the postponed and canceled events of 2020, it’s wonderful to see more events and seasonal festivities happening this year. The Washington State Fair is gearing up to host another beautiful Holiday Magic event at the fairgrounds, and this year it will be a walk-through experience. Get ready for one jolly adventure.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

7 Historical Landmarks You Absolutely Must Visit In Washington

Washington achieved statehood on November 11, 1889, becoming the 42nd state in the U.S. However, its history goes back much further. The Evergreen State has dozens and dozens of historical landmarks that will give you a glimpse of the Pacific Northwest’s past. If you’re curious about our local history, we highly recommend starting with exploring these spots.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Only In Washington

Here Are The 9 Most Enchanting, Magical Christmas Towns In Washington

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Washington! Across the state, people are getting geared up for all the holiday parades and festivals of lights to come. Most of our cities and towns show their Christmas spirit somehow, but these wonderful towns seem especially magical this time of year. Washington is such a […] The post Here Are The 9 Most Enchanting, Magical Christmas Towns In Washington appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Sip Drinks While You Play Classic Arcade Games At 8-Bit Arcade In Washington

There’s nothing quite like exploring your nostalgia with a brew in your hand, and luckily enough, we know a place that offers just such an experience. They also divide up their time between an older, brew-loving crowd and family-friendly atmosphere. Kids are welcome before 9 p.m. and adults rule after. Yes, that does mean they have something for everyone, depending on the time of day. Come along with us as we explore 8-Bit Arcade, located in the town of Renton.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

These Pampered Wilderness Canvas Cabins Will Take Your Washington Glamping Experience To A Whole New Level

The oxymoron “Pampered Wilderness” may be one of the best two-word labels ever created for an accommodation. What better phrase could describe a setting that offers luxury amid the rustic nature of a state park? The surrounding fir and cedar trees and a campfire provide the outdoor “camping” feel, while the well-appointed tents (described by […] The post These Pampered Wilderness Canvas Cabins Will Take Your Washington Glamping Experience To A Whole New Level appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

The Washington Restaurant That’s So Much More Than An Amazing Place To Eat

There’s certainly no shortage of fantastic places to eat here in Washington — and we aren’t just talking about our major cities, although they’re certainly full of decadent options. Even our small towns have some little known neighborhood gems ready to serve you a hearty meal. And if you happen to discover Jeremy’s Farm to Table in Chehalis, you’re in for a real treat.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Yakima River Canyon Scenic Byway Is A Back Road You Didn’t Know Existed But Is Perfect For A Scenic Drive In Washington

Washington’s scenery is incredibly diverse, making it the ultimate spot for road trips. Whether you’re in the mood for an oceanside cruise or a mountainous drive, our scenic byways will deliver. The Evergreen State is also full of off-the-beaten path byways and back roads that are always worth exploring. If you happen to find yourself in Central Washington, don’t miss the chance to take the Yakima River Canyon Scenic Byway.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

You’ll Never Forget A Visit To Kelsey Creek Farm, A One-Of-A-Kind Farm Filled With Animals In Washington

Privately owned and operated animal farms and petting zoos are not uncommon in Washington, yet the Kelsey Creek Farm has its own distinctions as a public park in the middle of a metropolitan, residential area. The City of Bellevue owns the 150-acre property, just 10 miles from downtown Seattle. The farm offers the refuge of […] The post You’ll Never Forget A Visit To Kelsey Creek Farm, A One-Of-A-Kind Farm Filled With Animals In Washington appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Only In Washington

4K+
Followers
605
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Washington is for people who LOVE the Evergreen State. We publish one Washington article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy