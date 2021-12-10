The Coolest High-Speed Experience, Ice Bumper Cars, Is In Washington All Winter

When winter approaches, we can choose to protest it or we can choose to embrace it. And given the fact that Washington has some seriously beautiful winters, we highly suggest the latter option. And while ice rinks are not solely available to us during the winter months, it does feel like the best time to go glide across the ice. Fortunately, Washington’s Ice Bumper Cars are back, and you won’t want to miss this exhilarating activity — especially with the addition of Ice Lights.

Washington's Ice Bumper Cars are located at Sprinker Recreation Center.

The Ice Bumper Cars are a new addition, and they're already a local favorite.

This activity is for both children and kids at heart, and you'll see people of all ages enjoying them.

Each session is 15 minutes long, which may not seem like much—until you spend every second rushing around the rink.

You'll be able to simply roll around the ice using the two joysticks on either side, competitively bump into each other, or you can add a ball and some hockey nets and host a game on the ice.

During December, the Ice Bumper Cars will seem extra cheerful, thanks to Ice Lights.

Whenever you book your Ice Bumper Car experience, you'll have a marvelous time.

Address: Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St S, Tacoma, WA 98444, USA