Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe County Man Walks Into Police Station, Admits To Killing His Wife

By Ben Warwick
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man walked into the Greenwood Village Police headquarters and admitted to killing his wife and that he had left her at a local library. He was promptly arrested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZvdkE_0dJhxKZh00

(credit: CBS)

The man walked into GVPD headquarters around 6:40 a.m. Friday and said he had just strangled his wife, a cleaner at a library located at South Uinta and East Arapahoe in Centennial, and left her there. Deputies immediately responded and made their way into the library. When they arrived, they found the body of the woman.

Deputies detained the man and eventually took him into custody. He faces homicide chares, and also has an active Fugitive of Justice warrant out of Denver.

Comments / 0

 

