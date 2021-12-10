ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

U.E. Local 506 hosts annual toy drive in time for the holiday season

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nsbJb_0dJhttbG00

Wabtec’s main union, U.E. 506, had their annual toy drive on Friday.

One aspect that the union is founded on is giving back to the community.

This year, U.E. 506 connected with the other unions to make that happen. The union donated three tables full of toys containing about 1,000 toys each.

Families can begin to pick up their toys during Toys for Tots distribution weekend

U.E. 506 went an extra step this year to give back this holiday season.

“We donated $3,000 to each group. That was through cash donations through our membership and other monies that we had left over for different things. This is something that we want to do every year. Typically, if we don’t get enough toys, we’ll take some of the cash and buy toys. We didn’t have to do that this year.” said John Miles, Business Agent for U.E. Local 506.

Miles says the union received a lot of donations from retirees, different unions bringing in toys, engineers, drafters unions, and their own members.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfax Times

Gifting a puppy this holiday season? Read these tips first

Thinking of surprising a friend or family member with a puppy this holiday season?. “Before gifting someone with a commitment that lasts well beyond the holidays, make sure you’ve made your list and checked it twice,” says Claire Komorowski, chief executive officer of PuppySpot, a USDA-licensed company whose mission is to make lives better by placing healthy puppies into happy homes.
PETS
Laurinburg Exchange

Community responds to local toy drive

LAURINBURG — Sgt. Chris Jackson has been on the Laurinburg police force for 24 years and he’s seen a lot. One thing that stuck out to him are the kids who wake up on Christmas day without a gift. He wanted to make a difference in the lives of kids like that, so Jackson took to Facebook and started advertising a toy drive.
LAURINBURG, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys For Tots#Weather#Holiday Season#Charity#Business Agent#U E Local#Fox#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
theharlemvalleynews.net

Annual toy drive in Livingston

Livingston, New York – November 29, 2021, the State Police in Livingston are still collecting new unwrapped presents to benefit local families in need until December 5th as a part of their annual toy drive. Any new unwrapped presents can be dropped off at SP Livingston located at 3353 Route...
LIVINGSTON, NY
wmar2news

GivingTuesday offers chance to give back during holiday season

GivingTuesday is a day where you can give back. It’s an unofficial holiday that’s celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 30 this year. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 at the 92nd Street Y and its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact in New York City. Now, it’s an independent nonprofit and a global movement that inspires people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
ADVOCACY
WTVF

Lee Company Helping for the Holidays

Who can you help this holiday season? Seniors, children, families - bet you’d be surprised who is going hungry right now. Join Lee Company in supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and give hope to those in need this holiday season. Every $1 you give can provide 4 meals – that’s the miracle of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle TN! Donate today at www.SecondHarvestMidTN.org. Segment paid for by Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle TN.
blufftontoday.com

Bluffton Police Department hosts annual toy drive, shopping event

The Bluffton Police Department said it is holding a pair of annual events “to bring holiday joy and gifts to local children.”. Donations for the department’s eighth annual toy drive are being collected through Dec. 10. Unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the police department lobby at 101 Progressive St., at Buckwalter Place; and at Town Hall, 20 Bridge St.
BLUFFTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
Bay Area Rapid Transit

Annual BART Holiday Toy Drive to benefit hundreds of families in Eastern Contra Costa County

Sometimes the people we rely on to care for loved ones need a helping hand themselves. At Opportunity Junction in Antioch future care providers are getting the assistance they need to launch careers as Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) through an innovative program that not only provides invaluable hands-on experience but also offers support in dealing with other life challenges. That helping hand can include coaching, connections to resources for housing and childcare, transportation assistance, and food support.
ANTIOCH, CA
Thegardenisland.com

Christmas funds go toward single dad, family

LIHU‘E — Palikonu might have limited speech, but he has the biggest heart. At 21 years old, he doesn’t let his intellectual challenge define him and works hard to help others. Palikonu enjoys helping in the kitchen by doing the dishes and eagerly waits his turn to mix or stir any meal that’s cooking.
CHARITIES
KOLR10 News

Unite Table Rock Lake hosting 2nd annual toy drive

STONE COUNTY, Mo. – Last year Stone County saw the closing of the non-profit Love, Inc., which opened the door for new community groups to head important outreach programs like Unite Table Rock Lake’s toy drive. Unite Table Rock Lake is accepting donations through Saturday, December 4th. There are over 50 different drop-off locations around […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
theleadernews.com

Memorial Hermann hosting local bike ride, toy drive

Fitness enthusiasts who want to participate in the giving spirit of the holidays can combine both at an event hosted by one of Houston’s largest healthcare providers this weekend. Memorial Hermann Community Benefits Corporation is hosting a combination bike ride/toy drive this Saturday afternoon to collect toys for families...
HOUSTON, TX
WDAM-TV

Hub City fitness gym owner hosting 5th annual toy drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg fitness gym owner Damion Jones is hosting his 5th annual toy drive. Jones will be collecting toys up until Friday, Dec. 17. You can drop your donations off at The Sweatboxx gym, located at 12 Friend Rd., in Hattiesburg. Jones says he is teaming up...
HATTIESBURG, MS
arlnow.com

Arlington Knights of Columbus hosting Santa and Marines at annual Toys for Tots drive

After receiving thousands of toys last year, the Arlington Knights of Columbus on Little Falls Road will be hold its second annual Toys for Tots drive this weekend. The drive will be held on both Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 4 and 5), from noon to 7 p.m., outside of the Knights of Columbus Arlington Council 2473 at 5115 Little Falls Road, in the Rock Spring neighborhood.
CHARITIES
dailyrecordnews.com

A present under every tree: Motorcycle club hosts annual toy drive

Toys for Tots is back this year with the annual party to fundraise money and toys for children come Christmas. The celebration includes raffles, silent and live auctions and live music from four bands. The party was canceled last year do to the pandemic, but will hopefully make a strong...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Blue Foundation to host annual ‘Fill the Truck’ toy drive

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Blue Foundation will host its annual “Fill the Truck” toy drive this Saturday, Dec. 11 outside of Bradenton Police Headquarters from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Officers and civilian staff will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for local children in underserved communities....
BRADENTON, FL
YourErie

YourErie

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy