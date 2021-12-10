U.E. Local 506 hosts annual toy drive in time for the holiday season

Wabtec’s main union, U.E. 506, had their annual toy drive on Friday.

One aspect that the union is founded on is giving back to the community.

This year, U.E. 506 connected with the other unions to make that happen. The union donated three tables full of toys containing about 1,000 toys each.

U.E. 506 went an extra step this year to give back this holiday season.

“We donated $3,000 to each group. That was through cash donations through our membership and other monies that we had left over for different things. This is something that we want to do every year. Typically, if we don’t get enough toys, we’ll take some of the cash and buy toys. We didn’t have to do that this year.” said John Miles, Business Agent for U.E. Local 506.

Miles says the union received a lot of donations from retirees, different unions bringing in toys, engineers, drafters unions, and their own members.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.