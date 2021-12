SOLON, Ohio – Marilyn Thomas has been “a tireless champion” of the Solon City Schools and its students for 44 years, according to Superintendent Fred Bolden. Thomas, who has served on the Solon Board of Education since 1978, was recognized at her final board meeting Monday (Dec. 13). She did not seek re-election in November and will retire from the board when her term expires Dec. 31.

SOLON, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO