Justin Gaethje is excited to meet UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in 2022, saying that “I can’t wait to break his face.”. Gaethje is the No. 1 contender in the UFC lightweight division now that Oliveira defeated Dustin Poirier to defend the UFC lightweight title. Oliveira’s submission win over Poirier in the main event of UFC 269 showed once again that he is the best lightweight in the sport now that former champ Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired. With Poirier now out of the way, Gaethje is next up in line to fight Oliveira and he can’t wait to get in there and fight him.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO