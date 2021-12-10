ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Courtney Thorne-Smith Was Grateful Norm Macdonald Destroyed ‘Chairman of the Board’ on Conan O’Brien’s ‘Late Night’

By Ryan Parker
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oviyk_0dJhtVbw00

Not only was Courtney Thorne-Smith not mad at Norm Macdonald for making a mockery of her upcoming film Chairman of the Board during a classic 1997 interview on Late Night With Conan O’Brien , she was grateful.

The actress was a recent guest on an episode of Inside Conan: An Important Hollywood Podcast where she was asked about the moment, since it had gone viral after the shocking, heartbreaking death of Macdonald in September.

The late comic-actor had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Thorne-Smith, who was there that time to promote the soon-to-be-notorious Carrot Top bomb Chairman of the Board . Macdonald had a field day mocking Carrot Top and the film with one zinger after another.

Thorne-Smith told Conan writers Mike Sweeney and Jessie Gaskell on the podcast she knew at the time that the film was going to be a dud and was not sure how to sell it while a guest on the talk show.

“So when Norm started going, it just felt like a relief to me … because that was not a project of great pride for me,” Thorne-Smith admitted on the podcast. “And I had to promote it. I was so happy when Norm took it and ran with it because I didn’t know what to say. It was a gift. I was beside myself I was so happy.”

One such Macdonald quip was, “If it’s got Carrot Top in it, do you know what a good name for it would be? Box Office Poison . I’m going to go see it for Courtney,” he said, along with another clever jab at the title, “I bet the ‘Board’ is spelled ‘bored.'”

On the podcast, the actress explained that she took the film because she wanted to do comedy after the heavy character drama of Melrose Place . And Courteney Cox had done the successful Ace Ventura: Pet Detective , which she considered to be just as silly as Chairman of the Board.

“It is one of those things — [the script] read as funny. I had high hopes for it,” Thorne-Smith said. “The experience wasn’t great, and I thought, ‘This is not going to be what I hoped.'” She added that the O’Brien interview was the high point of her Chairman of the Board chapter .

Comments / 13

Donnie Jurkovskis
2d ago

every time I see her I think of Jim Belushi standing in front of her saying he wants to Tune in Tokyo LOL

Reply(1)
10
Jay Ell
3d ago

She was such a good sport about it, very good sense of humor. RIP, Norm.

Reply
28
Writestuff
3d ago

Any attachment to Carrot Top is usually a career killer. She was the exception.

Reply(2)
15
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Dole Was a Great Sport About Norm Macdonald’s ‘SNL’ Impression

Bob Dole was a great sport about Norm Macdonald’s impression of the Republican senator and presidential candidate on Saturday Night Live. In fact, the politician once joined in on the fun. Dole died Sunday. He was 98. During his tenure on SNL, one of the late Macdonald‘s classic (and perhaps best) impressions was of Dole, who he played as a no-nonsense blowhard, always speaking in the third person. Proving he could take the jabs, Dole once joined Macdonald on SNL as the comic was in the middle of a cold opening sketch poking fun at him. Macdonald broke character and asked the senator...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mexican Actress Carmen Salinas Dies at 82

Mexican actor Carmen Salinas, known for movies like Danzón, Man on Fire and Bellas de Noche and telenovelas and series including María la del Barrio and Mujeres Asesinas, has died. She was 82. Relatives of the actor announced her death Thursday night on Salinas’ Twitter account. “With great sorrow, we inform you that leading actress Carmen Salinas passed away today,” says the message along with a black and white photograph of the artist, thanking her fans for their support. Salinas had been in a coma after suffering a stroke in November. Details about her funeral services would be released later, her family said. Jocular...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran TV actress who most recently recurred as the cult elder Agnes on the Tyler Perry-created BET drama Ruthless, died Monday of cancer at her home in Los Angeles, a friend announced. She was 60. A Brooklyn native, White studied acting in the early 1980s at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, training under David Gideon alongside classmates that included Alec Baldwin. In 1992, she made her onscreen debut on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now, then earned a CableACE nomination for her turn in the 1993 HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue, directed by Carl Franklin. The next year, she appeared opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out of Darkness. She went on to play Lady Vi on NBC’s Days of Our Lives in 2000; guest-star on such series as Homicide: Life on the Street, NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, The District, Charmed, Southland and Shameless; and work in films including Sunset Park (1996) and Wim Wenders’ Land of Plenty (2004). Survivors include her siblings, Gregory and Annette.
LOS ANGELES, CA
primetimer.com

Courtney Thorne-Smith

Showing 1 - 6 of 6 articles tagged "Courtney Thorne-Smith" Norm Macdonald's sensitivity to language and poetic brand of plain talk made him a comedy icon. "Macdonald was not only one of the funniest comics of his generation, but also a sneaky aesthete who elevated stand-up,... Posted Friday 4/23/21 at...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Carrot Top
Person
Courtney Thorne Smith
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Mike Sweeney
Finger Lakes Times

Lindsay Lohan Explains Why She Went Blonde | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 06/22/05) Lindsay Lohan explains why she went blonde, shares a tabloid rumor about herself, and talks about going to the Richard Petty Driving School in preparation for "Herbie: Fully Loaded." Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Conan O'Brien Reveals 'Very Painful' Viral Infection That Nearly Left Him Blind

For almost three decades, Conan O'Brien has been known to make audiences laugh thanks to his sharp wit and clever disposition. But it was early on in his career that things could have taken a turn for the worst after the comedian faced an alarming medical crisis that nearly left him blind. While chatting with Will & Grace star Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali for their podcast, HypochrondriActor now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, O'Brien revealed his struggle with ocular shingles, admitting he had no idea what was happening to him at the time.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Bob Dole was a good sport about Norm Macdonald impersonating him on SNL, while Macdonald considered Dole "my hero"

Shortly after losing the 1996 presidential election, Dole -- who died Sunday at age 98, three months after Macdonald died of cancer -- joined Macdonald on Saturday Night Live's cold open. Macdonald jokingly encouraged Dole to run for president again so he could continue playing him on SNL. “It would be good for me,” Macdonald quipped. “Kind of help keep you on the front pages, you know?” “Well, believe me, Norm,” Dole said, “running for president doesn’t always keep you on the front pages, unless you, of course, take a dive off of a podium.” Dole was referring to the time he took a tumble on the campaign trail. In a 1996 appearance on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Macdonald said of Dole: "He’s my hero...He’s been my hero for a long time. ... And you know what he did? He gave me his Purple Heart. He has two Purple Hearts, you know. And so, when we were doing it, he put a Purple Heart on my lapel because he had one on his lapel. It was very moving.”
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Amy Adams Enjoys Being A Redhead | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 12/15/08) Amy Adams talks about her experience as a redhead and working at The Gap. Plus, Conan tells Amy his daughter loves "Enchanted." Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chairman Of The Board#Box Office Poison#Pet Detective
Finger Lakes Times

"Late Night" Scandals (Feat. Ellie Kemper) | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 11/01/07) Conan gets ahead of the media by sharing some of the scandals that have occurred behind the scenes at "Late Night." Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco...
TV SHOWS
Finger Lakes Times

Natalie Portman Didn’t Expect To Win Against Meryl Streep | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 02/28/08) Natalie Portman discusses winning against Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes, meeting the Royal Family, and the historical accuracy of “The Other Boleyn Girl.”. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Katt Williams Thinks Rappers Are Funnier Than Comedians | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 05/05/08) Katt Williams talks about meeting Prince, dating taller women, and hanging out with hilarious rappers. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Twitter https://twitter.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Conan Debunks Jim Carrey's String Dance Theory | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 12/20/05) Jim Carrey thinks that Conan's string dance goes against the laws of physics. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Twitter https://twitter.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/teamcoco/
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Finger Lakes Times

Amy Sedaris Teaches Conan How To Make Homemade Cheese Balls | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 11/28/01) Amy Sedaris shows Conan her favorite holiday crafts and makes some homemade cheese balls. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Twitter https://twitter.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Heath Ledger Shows Off His Didgeridoo Skills | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 08/19/05) Heath Ledger talks throwing eggs at paparazzi and Australian Christmas celebrations. Plus, Heath plays the didgeridoo. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Twitter https://twitter.com/teamcoco. Team Coco...
TV & VIDEOS
Finger Lakes Times

Rita Wilson & Conan Swap Stories About Arnold Schwarzenegger | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 06/09/06) Rita Wilson shares a memory from “Jingle All The Way” and talks about spending the summer in France. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Senator Bob Dole On "Late Night" | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 02/18/94 ) Senator Bob Dole talks about being the Minority Leader, President Clinton, and healthcare. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Twitter https://twitter.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Instagram...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Finger Lakes Times

Johnny Galecki Was Delighted To Work With George Takei | CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 01/05/12) Johnny reveals one of his favorite celebrity cameos on "The Big Bang Theory." Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch move video on Team Coco http://teamcoco.com/video. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Twitter https://twitter.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Instagram...
TV & VIDEOS
Finger Lakes Times

Conan Psychoanalyzes A Fan | Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan

Conan calls bullsh*t on a fan who claims she’s “bad at doing the dishes.” Hear more "Conan O'Brien Needs A Fan" @ https://link.chtbl.com/conafan-psych. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Listen to the Full Podcast https://link.chtbl.com/conan. FOLLOW TEAM COCO PODCASTS ON SOCIAL. Conan O’Brien on Twitter https://twitter.com/conanobrien/. Team Coco...
TV & VIDEOS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy