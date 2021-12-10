ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jason Garrett candidate for Duke job

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is the candidate for the vacancy at Duke, multiple media outlets reported.

Garrett, who was fired last month as offensive coordinator of the New York Giants, has spent his entire coaching career in the NFL.

He would replace David Cutcliffe, who went 77-97 in 14 seasons with the Blue Devils, including 3-9 in 2021.

Garrett, 55, coached the Cowboys for nine-plus seasons and compiled an 85-67 record in the regular season with three playoff appearances. He was replaced by Mike McCarthy after an 8-8 season in 2019.

Garrett played quarterback for eight seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys (1993-99) and Giants (2000), throwing for 2,042 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in 25 games (nine starts).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12KZk6_0dJhs3TY00
USA Today Sports Images.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Giants fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett

The New York Giants on Tuesday fired Jason Garrett midway through his second season as the team’s offensive coordinator. The move comes one day after the Giants (3-7) struggled on offense during their 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Giants are expected to turn the play-calling responsibilities to...
NFL
Field Level Media

Report: Jaguars’ Urban Meyer has run-ins with staff, players

Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer reportedly has had multiple recent run-ins with Jaguars players and coaches, sparking speculation about his future with the team. NFL.com published a story Saturday detailing the tense atmosphere surrounding the 2-10 team. According to sources, the first-year coach’s repeated public comments shifting blame for the...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

Even after scoring the Panthers’ only touchdown, that wasn’t enough for Cam Newton to stay in the lineup. Head coach Matt Rhule has benched Newton in favor of P.J. Walker. Newton is only 6-of-11 for 88 yards with no passing touchdowns and a pick-six interception. This is a...
NFL
The Spun

What Danica Patrick Said Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Aaron Rodgers has been getting a lot of attention both on and off the field over the last year-plus. Sunday night, he’ll get a lot of attention on the field. The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football. It should be a fun one.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Postgame Admission

Here’s a warning to the rest of the National Football League: don’t do anything to fire up Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday, the Raiders gathered at midfield prior to kickoff against the Chiefs. Las Vegas’ entire team stood on the Arrowhead Stadium midfield logo.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cutcliffe
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Uses 1 Word To Describe Desmond Howard

A former Ohio State player doesn’t think the world of former Michigan star Desmond Howard. Johnnie Dixon III called Howard a clown after he was trolling Ohio Stae quarterback C.J. Stroud during the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Howard was asking star Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson if he accomplished his...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Duke#The New York Giants#The Blue Devils#Fieldlevelmedia
The Spun

Ron Rivera Reacts To Cowboys Bringing Their Own Benches

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera had no problem with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy bringing their own benches to FedEx Field. Dallas likely did it to make it feel like home, but also because McCarthy guaranteed a win earlier in the week. Rivera said it’s all part of...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By What Cris Collinsworth Said Tonight

That’s how many NFL fans are reacting to the comment made by the longtime broadcaster during Sunday night’s game between the Packers and the Bears. Collinsworth, praising Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, asked if anyone around the league has been more “honest” than the MVP this season.
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Recently, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not played particularly well. In his last four games, Prescott has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions and just has not looked as sharp throwing the football as he did earlier in the season. It’s unclear if this is merely a slump, a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

ESPN’s Ryan Clark thinks Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott needs to wake up if the team wants to win a Super Bowl. Clark appeared on Monday’s Get Up and touched on how Prescott is holding the team back from contending. “Earlier on in the season, we thought the offense...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Shocked By Scene At FedEx Field Today

The Dallas Cowboys are leading the Washington Football Team, 27-8, on Sunday afternoon. That’s not what’s shocking fans on social media, though. Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was seen picking up a pair of scissors on the field during the second half of Sunday’s game. Seriously.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor’s Surprising Admission

Lawrence Taylor is one of the greatest football players of all-time, but the New York Giants legend doesn’t appear to have much interest in the game’s current product. In an interview, Taylor admitted that he basically pays no attention to the New York Giants. He didn’t even know who the team’s quarterback is.
NFL
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy