LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Kanye West is set to perform a benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Thursday seeking to raise awareness and support for an imprison Chicago gang leader. Kanye West attends the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event in downtown L.A. on Nov. 24, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) Drake will make a special guest appearance at the “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert,” which will be the first stadium performance in five years for West, who now goes by Ye. “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO