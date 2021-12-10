All-District football teams released

Another Alabama player has won the Heisman trophy. The Tigers held Bryce Young for the majority of the Iron Bowl but he was able to have his Heisman moment at the end of the game when he was able to lead the Crimson Tide offense on an incredible 98-yard drive in the final minutes of the game.
Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
Florida has lost a number of players to the transfer portal since the regular season ended and the team announced Billy Napier as the next head coach. Napier will succeed Dan Mullen, who was fired after a Week 12 loss to the Missouri Tigers in overtime. Now, one of those players is heading to a division rival in the SEC East.
Bryce Young didn’t just meet the standard set by the star quarterbacks who preceded him at Alabama, he exceeded it and gave the Crimson Tide a rare Heisman back-to-back. Young became the first Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, making Alabama the fifth school with consecutive winners of college football’s most […]
With Zach Calzada officially entering the transfer portal, the Texas A&M Aggies are losing a steady quarterback who helped lead them against Alabama. Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies are losing the quarterback who helped them take down the Alabama Crimson Tide this season as Zach Calzada has officially entered the transfer portal. Calzada had a bit of an up and down season, but he was generally solid, helping the Aggies win more often than not.
Leyton Nelson was not looking forward to a phone call he had to make Monday night. The Boone High offensive tackle, who made a non-binding commitment to UCF in August, told The Orlando Sentinel he will not be signing with the Knights on Wednesday, the early National Signing Day for football. The call he was not looking forward to was his conversation with UCF offensive line coach Herb Hand, ...
Listed are the all-region teams for 5-2A, 5-4A, 6-5A, 7-6A and Division II-A Middle. Offensive Most Valuable Player: Colton Shaffer, Summertown. Defensive Most Valuable Player: Javen Edmiston, Summertown; McCalister Wilson, Forrest. Quarterback of the Year: Carter Daniel, Loretto; Bryce Miller, Richland. Offensive Back of the Year: Sam Edwards, Richland. Receiver...
Clemson lost the top defensive coordinator in the nation when Brent Venables accepted the head coaching job with Oklahoma. Dabo Swinney didn't waste any time moving to replace Venables. How will the (...)
Florida State officially announced the promotion of Randy Shannon from senior defensive analyst to co-defensive coordinator and linebacker coach on Saturday. The move was first reported Wednesday by The Athletic’s Chris Vannini. Randy Shannon brings 30 years of coaching experience to Florida State’s staff as a co-defensive coordinator beside...
Notre Dame football suffered a major loss to its 2022 recruiting class on Monday with the decommitment of C.J. Williams. Here’s what it means for Notre Dame, USC, and Michigan. Whenever there is a change at head coach, it’s going to have an impact on recruiting and the impact...
The old adage "late bloomer" has rarely held negative connotations. It usually describes a successful person who simply took a little longer than most to prosper.
However, that label can certainly hold back a talented football player when it comes to the college recruiting process, leaving many deserving high school prospects on the outside looking in when it comes to the most desirable offers being tendered.
...
A former Tiger who entered the transfer portal in January of 2020 has decided to enter the 2022 NFL draft. T.J. Chase left the Tigers and played this past season for Florida Atlantic. In 2019 Chase had 25 (...)
Comments / 0