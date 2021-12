I never took an official journalism course. When in college a long time ago, I don’t recall if journalism was even offered. No matter. I was to be a high school English teacher. What led me to the Advance is a story for another time, and one which you probably have no interest anyway. But I discovered, as have so many interns we have shepherded, you learn more in six months at a local newspaper than you do in a four-year classroom journalism program.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO