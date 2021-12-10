Software glitch delays some Washington County child-support disbursements

A glitch with a new computer system has delayed child-support disbursements for some out-of-state parents, Washington County Department of Social Services officials said.

Those disbursements were expected to go through, retroactively, on Friday, said James Gossard, the county social services department's assistant director in charge of child support. Gossard said the department won't consider the matter resolved until they see those people have gotten their money.

Gossard said the local department had a few complaints, but he didn't know how many households were affected by the glitch.

Boonsboro resident Julie Reese contacted The Herald-Mail on Wednesday night about missing child-support disbursements that were automatically withdrawn from her son's account, but hadn't appeared in her grandson's mother's account yet.

Reese, her son and the child's mother all complained about a lack of communication and an explanation from the state about the problem, including state officials notifying them or acknowledging there was a glitch.

There are glitches with new computer systems and when it impairs customer service "that is a critical incident for us," Washington County social services Director Mike Piercy said. "These are children's mouths and bellies we're worried about."

If a parent thinks they didn't get clarity, "we should be giving people clear answers," Piercy said. Even if that answer is that the money is "stuck somewhere," then social services needs "to be honest about it and give the clearest answer we can."

Brandon Reese, who pays child support for his 16-year-old son's mother in Berkeley County, W.Va., said the experience has been "really weird and frustrating."

As of early Friday afternoon the money had not been received, said the child's mother, who is not being named to protect her privacy. She said she's been waiting for almost a month for hundreds of dollars due her through weekly disbursements.

Piercy could not immediately be reached Friday afternoon for further comment.

Brandon Reese said he was "scared to death" about the possibility of money continuing to be automatically taken out of his account through the child-support system and not knowing where it was going. It would be nice if he could just pay his child's mother directly to ensure she got the money, but that's not how the child-support system works, he said.

Julie Reese, who has been helping her son look into the matter, said money is automatically withdrawn from her son's checking account into another bank's account as part of the process to funnel the money to the other parent.

Brandon Reese spoke to someone through a Maryland child support toll-free number, but "they just didn't really know what was going on and didn't have much to say about it." When he was told he hadn't been making payments, Reese said he had proof from the bank that the money had been removed from his account.

"It's hard because this is the worst time of the year to be having money issues," Brandon Reese said of the holiday season.

Computer upgrade glitch

Gossard couldn't talk about individual cases, but said there was a glitch affecting cases involving out-of-state parents and state officials were working hard to get it fixed.

The glitch stems from a new computer system the Washington County Department of Social Services got on Nov. 8, Gossard said.

"We do take every single complaint seriously," Gossard said. "We want to resolve every single one of these cases as quickly as possible."

Piercy earlier last week said Washington County's child support services department was chosen to pilot the new computer system because of its good track record, including its "ultra-low" error rate.

The upgrade is part of a multiyear state system redesign providing a new computer platform for child support, child welfare, adult services and family investment services such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), cash assistance and medical assistance, Piercy said.

Some of the old computer systems date to the 1990s.

Once the upgrades are complete, there should be "seamless delivery of services," Piercy said.

As an example, papers have to be sent to redirect benefits to a new caregiver when a child is placed in the custody of another family member, Piercy said. That could result in the department handing out gift cards for a month to compensate the caregiver while the paperwork is done and benefits are redirected, he said. The computer upgrade will improve efficiency so the switch should be a "keystroke," he said.

There are multiple systems being upgraded and each one, including the child support computer system, has to stand on its own before they are all integrated, Piercy said.

Cases can have different problems

Gossard said there also are instances where a parent thinks the money has been held up due to a glitch, but there's something else going on, such as the parent had been overpaid.

A Hagerstown mother receiving child support, who is not being identified to protect her privacy, said she initially thought her lack of disbursements recently was due to the computer glitch. But said she learned Thursday from a social services official that the new software determined she had been overpaid.

Like the Reese family, she had contacted the 800 number and had not received a clear answer on why she wasn't getting her child-support disbursements, the Hagerstown mother said.

"How come I didn't get a letter or anything? … They should have told me in the first place," she said.

While most social service departments are closed to the public or require appointments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Piercy said local clients can come to the North Potomac Street office to see a staffer face-to-face to address issues.