Greenwood Village, CO

Man walks into police department, confesses to killing his wife at her workplace

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
Authorities are investigating after a man walked into a police department and confessed to strangling his wife at her workplace.

Around 6:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received information from the Greenwood Village Police Department that a man had walked into their headquarters and said he had killed his wife.

The man said his wife was a cleaner at a library located at South Uinta Street and East Arapahoe Road in Centennial. He told authorities he had strangled his wife and left her at the library.

Araphaoe County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the library and forced their way into the building, where they found a dead woman.

Sheriff's office investigators responded to the Greenwood Village Police Department and interviewed the man, who was identified as 36-year-old Jesus Roberto Gonzalez Fierro.

Fierro was taken into custody and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on charges relating to homicide and a fugitive of justice warrant out of Denver.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified the victim on Monday as Jessica Guadalupe Rodriguez Cazares, 32.

Authorities say the case is still under investigation.

Comments / 20

Amy Kay
2d ago

Just a thought, if you released his name I think you just said who she was inconsiderate… I hate news reporters. Do you think it’s a little nefarious you just said he’s a husband was if the family doesn’t know yet… Pretty sure you just identified her… Think about it before you’re so quick to report

Reply(4)
7
 

Public Safety
Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

