Bartonville Police Department’s Blue Santa program is well underway and nearing the end date for collections. Such a heartfelt time to see community come together to help neighbors in need. If you’ve already selected a wish tag from our Town Hall Christmas tree, thank you and please drop off your unwrapped gifts at Town Hall no later than 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 8th with the wish tag attached. If you would still like to participate in some way, call or drop by Town Hall soon! Thank you to the Bartonville community for helping to spread holiday cheer! For more information, call 817-693-5280.

BARTONVILLE, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO