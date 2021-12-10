ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul announces lighting of NYS landmarks to commemorate International Human Rights Day

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced landmarks would be lit blue today to commemorate International Human Rights Day – which is observed every year on Dec. 10 to commemorate the 1948 adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This milestone document proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to...

