Hochul announces lighting of NYS landmarks to commemorate International Human Rights Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled plans Monday to build a new Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. “We are so interconnected with the rest of the globe. We want people to come from all over to find themselves right at the doorstep of New York,” she said. “So they find the opportunity to come here, visit New York, visit our friends in New Jersey, see upstate New York and continue their journey across the nation – but come here first.” Hochul said the 2.4 million square foot terminal will have 23 new international gates to handle more than 20 million customers a year. “It’s hard to imagine how large that is, but it’s going to be built on the current footprint of Terminal 1, Terminal 2, and Terminal 3,” she said. “That’s big. That is a large space.” She expects to break ground on the $9.5 billion project next year, with the first 14 gates opening in 2026. “When it is done, it will be an experience that is worthy of the name New York and worthy of the name John F. Kennedy,” she said. The new terminal will also feature state-of-the-art security and streamlined roadway access.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO