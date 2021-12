The U.S. Department of Agriculture placed a suspension on the inspection requirements of grapefruits from Mexico, sending shockwaves through much of the citrus industry. "Still not sure as to why they did it, more importantly — why did they do it without any warning to industry,” Dale Murden – president of the non-profit Texas Citrus Mutual – said. “Neither Florida nor Texas nor California was aware of it."

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO