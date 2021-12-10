A new national day for veterans is added to America’s calendar

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – The Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King designating December 18 as “Wreaths Across America Day.” A convoy of volunteers will travel from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery to lay Maine-made balsam wreaths at the headstones of American veterans interred there.

“Wreaths Across America is a powerful demonstration of respect and appreciation for our veterans – both those that we’ve lost and those still with us,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement. “We are so proud that this heartfelt expression of gratitude originated in our great state and has become an enduring symbol of our nation’s gratitude for veterans’ valor and sacrifice. This resolution remembers and honors America’s veterans this holiday season, while also teaching younger generations of the sacrifices that have been made to secure our freedoms and to defend our liberty.”

The general public can register to participate in Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery at this website . Thousands of volunteers are expected to lay the wreaths at the graves of each American veteran. In addition to Arlington National Cemetery, volunteers will place wreaths at 3,100 locations nationwide. The full resolution can be read here .

