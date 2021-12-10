ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

A new national day for veterans is added to America’s calendar

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ysc5z_0dJhpHdq00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – The Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King designating December 18 as “Wreaths Across America Day.” A convoy of volunteers will travel from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery to lay Maine-made balsam wreaths at the headstones of American veterans interred there.

“Wreaths Across America is a powerful demonstration of respect and appreciation for our veterans – both those that we’ve lost and those still with us,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement. “We are so proud that this heartfelt expression of gratitude originated in our great state and has become an enduring symbol of our nation’s gratitude for veterans’ valor and sacrifice. This resolution remembers and honors America’s veterans this holiday season, while also teaching younger generations of the sacrifices that have been made to secure our freedoms and to defend our liberty.”

A new national day to begin the holiday season

The general public can register to participate in Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery at this website . Thousands of volunteers are expected to lay the wreaths at the graves of each American veteran. In addition to Arlington National Cemetery, volunteers will place wreaths at 3,100 locations nationwide. The full resolution can be read here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 26

Franklin Loll
1d ago

I think we should have veterans month instead of lbqt month. black conservative Jesse Lee Peterson says July is white people month to celebrate the 4th of July.

Reply(3)
5
Valerie Aylward
2d ago

For what it costs for all the wreaths and wages, they should give the money to the living Vets, they need and deserve it! HAPPY HOLIDAYS and MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!🎅🤶⛄🎄🦌

Reply
5
non negotiable
2d ago

Another government holiday who can take a paid off from work while all the veterans go to work as usual ?

Reply(1)
11
Related
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville funeral home announced as an official location for the 2021 National Wreaths Across America Day

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Jefferson Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home have been announced as an official location for the 2021 National Wreaths Across America Day. The cemetery will join the more than 2,700 participating locations across the country to Remember, Honor, and Teach on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. National […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Washington State
The Augusta Chronicle

Wreaths Across America honor veterans

A local businessman, Jerry Taylor of Taylor Funeral Homes, wanted to do something for area veterans who have been laid to rest at his cemetery, Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Louisville. He and his wife, Tara, used the afternoon of Dec. 8 to place Christmas wreaths on each of the veterans' graves.
MILITARY
Ledger Independent

Wreaths Across America Announces 2021 Escort to Arlington

The country’s longest veterans’ parade – Wreaths Across America’s annual escort to Arlington National Cemetery – kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. National President of American Gold Star Mothers Inc. Jo Ann Maitland and President Emeritus of Gold Star Wives of America, Inc. Nancy Menagh will lead the caravan as this year’s co-grand marshals.
FESTIVAL
UPI News

Religious freedom foundation protests wreaths on veterans' graves

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Religious liberty advocates are protesting the annual Wreaths Across America event, decrying the "the hijacked-from-paganism symbol of Christianity" being placed on military veterans' graves, including those of Jews and other non-Christians. Volunteers are expected to put about 2 million wreaths on graves on Saturday at more...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Washington Missourian

National Missing in America Project gives local forgotten veterans proper military funerals

Paul Annable never met Albert Onyika and hadn’t even heard of him until around 2013, but at least once each year, Annable travels to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis to visit the grave of the late World War II veteran who came to Missouri from New York. Even though he didn’t know him personally, Annable feels that his and Onyika’s stories are uniquely tied. That’s because after Annable first got involved with the nonprofit Missing in America Project (MIAP) in 2013, Onyika was the first veteran Annable helped locate and bury.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TribTown.com

National Wreaths Across America Day coming up Dec. 19

When Mike Cardinal heard about the Wreaths Across America program in Pensacola, Florida, where he lives, he thought it was a great idea. National Wreaths Across America Day takes place each year on Dec. 19 and involves placing wreaths on the graves of veterans. Cardinal, formerly of Jennings County, reached...
COLUMBUS, IN
Villages Daily Sun

Veterans reflect on how Pearl Harbor changed the nation

Irving Locker served about as far away as a soldier could during World War II from the carnage that occurred 80 years ago today at Pearl Harbor. The surprise Japanese attack on the naval base thrust Locker, of the Village Santiago, into the depths of the European Theater — D-Day, Battle of the Bulge, the Nazi massacre at Gardelegen, Germany, and the liberation of what became West Berlin.
MILITARY
valleypatriot.com

KANE’S CORNER ~ The History of Veterans Day

Kane has been busy this month pulling out the history books and doing research on the origins of Veterans Day. He was surprised by the number of twists and turns the holiday has taken since it’s recognition in 1926 under the name, Armistice Day. In fact, the conception of what we know as Veterans Day, had its origin much earlier.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wreaths Across America#Veteran#National Day#Volunteers#Senate#American#Eyewitness News
peakofohio.com

National Wreaths Across America Day to be Held at Bellefontaine City Cemetery

Bellefontaine City Cemetery, an official Wreaths Across America (WAA) location, will host a wreath-laying ceremony, joining more than 2,700 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day. Coordinated and led by local volunteers, they will be placing 8 ceremonial wreaths in honor of our fallen service members laid to rest there. This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Augusta Free Press

Veterans group declares National Guard deployment to Africa ‘unconstitutional’

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Bring Our Troops Home is condemning the planned deployment of 1,000 Kentucky and Virginia National Guard personnel to unspecified combat support operations in Africa as “unconstitutional.”. “This recent phenomenon of using the National Guard in combat zones or armed conflicts in Africa...
MILITARY
Marietta Daily Journal

Mohawk ranked on Forbes list of America's Best Employers for Veterans

CALHOUN -- Mohawk Industries was recently recognized as one of Forbes America’s Best Employers for Veterans 2021, ranking 147 on a list that recognizes only 200 employers each year. The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list...
CALHOUN, GA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Dangerous Town

There are a relatively few major yardsticks most Americans use when they consider where to live. Are there good jobs in the area? How is the education system? Are their recreational areas nearby? Is the housing affordable? What about the cost of living? All well and good, but what about crime? How many people want […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
realcleardefense.com

Louis Nelson: Veteran, Designer of the Korean War Veterans Memorial

Louis Nelson is living a fascinating life. Former Army helicopter pilot. Visionary artist and designer of the Korean War Veterans Memorial on the National Mall. Author of a new memoir about that memorial, what he calls a "war monument mystery." And husband of iconic singer-songwriter Judy Collins. But for all the interesting experiences over many years, Nelson will never forget the silence of childhood growing up in Long Island City. "I didn't question things a lot," he told me in a phone conversation from his home in Manhattan's Upper West Side. Nelson was born during the Great Depression, somewhere between the Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation. "I don't believe people fit comfortably into these generations, but there's some sense to it." It was the era of Truman and Eisenhower, the afterglow of victory in World War II fading and America entering a new war on the Korean peninsula. "Korea was heavy in the wind," Nelson recalled.
MILITARY
PennLive.com

Placing wreaths on veterans’ gravesites angers religious freedom group: It is ‘an atrocity and a disgrace’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A nationwide tradition viewed by some Americans as a patriotic display recognizing service and sacrifice represents for others a sectarian religious symbol amounting to desecration. Complaints about the popular Wreaths Across America Day, when fresh evergreen wreaths are placed at gravesites of military veterans at national...
MILITARY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy