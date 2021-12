Scandal-prone former lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been hit with 21 new charges related to fraud and other crimes, South Carolina’s attorney general has announced.Mr Murdaugh, who had already been accused of trying to arrange his own death in an attempt at insurance fraud, now faces nine counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, seven counts of computer crimes, four counts of money laundering, and one count of forgery.In total, Attorney General Alan Wilson says, Mr Murdaugh is accused of swindling his alleged victims – who were not named – out of more than $6m.“Altogether, Murdaugh is charged in...

