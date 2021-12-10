ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House respects jury decision to convict Jussie Smollett

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dalL9_0dJhocf600
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday said it respected the jury's decision to convict actor Jussie Smollett, one-time star of the TV drama "Empire," of staging a hate crime against himself.

Spokesperson Jen Psaki said false accusations can divert valuable law enforcement resources away from important investigations. read more

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 313

SurfsUp
3d ago

Biden and Harris should be sued for all the fake hate support they gave Smollet and even trashed conservatives on national TV blaming us for their own hate crimes.

Reply(17)
276
kevin george
3d ago

Let's get this straight. They respect the decisionbeven though they themselves supported his claim. Laughable at best. When will this White House ever be correct, on anything.

Reply(7)
186
Tropical Dave
3d ago

Gee... that's really nice that the old drooler said it was OK. I know I was on pins and needles until I heard! How about retracting your ridiculous and obviously uniformed tweet you put out after that scum put his lie out there.

Reply(3)
96
Related
Washington Examiner

Sunday political shows ignore Jussie Smollett verdict

Perhaps it was just a coincidence, but it appears nearly all of the political talking shows on Sunday ignored the results of one of the biggest trials of the year — Jussie Smollett's guilty verdict. One would think that this would be a popular topic to discuss. It dominated news headlines, and many people, from entertainers to the president and vice president, gave their opinions on it. Compared to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial about a week earlier, there seemed to be a shocking lack of discussion about Jussie Smollett.
ENTERTAINMENT
Minneapolis Star Tribune

The tawdry case of Jussie Smollett

The recent trials we've been following have contained enough human pain to make us shudder: The Kyle Rittenhouse case involved two dead Americans; the matter in Georgia was about who caused the death of the 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery; the yet-unresolved Ghislaine Maxwell affair has a backdrop of the cynical abuse of scores, if not hundreds, of impressionable girls and young women over many years.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Star-Tribune

AP: Smollett 'showed nothing' as verdict is heard

Actor Jussie Smollett was convicted on Thursday for lying to Chicago police about a racist, homophobic attack. A prosecutor said Thursday's verdict was “a resounding message by the jury that Mr. Smollett did exactly what we said he did” - recruit two brothers to fake an attack so it could be recorded by a surveillance camera and posted on social media for publicity. The brothers testified that the former “Empire” actor paid them $3,500 for the hoax and gave them lines to yell, including about “MAGA country,” an apparent reference to then-President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mason
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jussie Smollett
TMZ.com

Jussie Smollett Asks White Prosecutor to Not Use N-Word in Court

Jussie Smollett interrupted his own courtroom grilling to make an interesting request -- that the prosecutor does not use the n-word in full ... because he found it offensive. The "Empire" actor stopped prosecutor Dan Webb -- who's white -- during his line of questioning during cross-examination Tuesday, and flat-out asked the guy to stop repeating the slur while quoting messages Jussie had sent to the Osundairo brothers on the day of the alleged attack.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

In the trial of Jussie Smollett, the jury got it right

Actor Jussie Smollett can rest easy now. A jury voted Thursday to convict his attacker. Smollett, who staged a hate crime hoax in 2019, has been found guilty of five of six counts of disorderly conduct for making false reports to police. This outcome, which is a good one, seemed...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

What the Jussie Smollett case reveals about us

The details of the Jussie Smollett case are as sensational as they are disturbing, but the bigger story is why a successful actor would invent such a racially-tinged plot out of whole cloth. The inconvenient truth is that his actions didn’t spring from a vacuum. Far from it, our society actually incentivizes this kind of toxic behavior by glorifying victimhood.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Vivica A. Fox Supports Jussie Smollett as He Goes on Trial

Vivica A. Fox is a ride or die friend, because she made it clear Tuesday night ... she stands by Jussie Smollett in bad times as well as good. Vivica was at the TCL Chinese Theatre for the premiere of her movie, "True to the Game 3." Our photog asked about her ties with Jussie, and Vivica showed Smollett mad love.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Thomson Reuters#The White House
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

CAL THOMAS: Medals for jumping to conclusions about Jussie Smollett

If love means never having to say you’re sorry (it doesn’t), then being a member of the media means never having to admit you were wrong (it does). I wouldn’t write about the Jussie Smollett case and his conviction for lying about a hoax he perpetrated if it didn’t reflect something seriously wrong in the culture. Smollett was convicted in Chicago last week of faking an attack by a supposed Trump-MAGA man he claimed uttered racist and homophobic slurs.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Jussie Smollet's Court Defense Was Doomed Because of Subway

Jussie Smollett's fate in his recent trial was apparently sealed by a Subway sandwich. Smollett was recently found guilty on five out of six counts of felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report by a jury on Thursday after days of deliberation. According to The Blast, Smollett claimed he went on the night he was attacked to secure a tuna sandwich from a nearby Subway at 2 a.m. –– and it was the same sandwich that became the reason he was found guilty.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

'Weekend Update' mocks Jussie Smollett, Donald Trump but goes easy on Vice President Kamala Harris

"Saturday Night Live" addressed the trial and subsequent verdict in the Jussie Smollett trial during its "Weekend Update" segment this week. Co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che reconvened after taking last week off to discuss the top headlines of the day, which meant that the high-profile case in Chicago was simply impossible to ignore. The former "Empire" actor was found guilty on five of six counts that he lied to police and staged a hoax hate crime against himself in January of 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Chicago

Defense Attorney Says Jussie Smollett Will Appeal Conviction And Expects To Succeed

CHICAGO (CBS) — A defense attorney for Jussie Smollett said Thursday that he plans to appeal Smollett’s conviction, and he expects the appeal will succeed. “We are confident in our appellate system,” Uche said. “We’re confident in our Illinois Supreme Court.” Uche emphasized that a security guard who testified for the defense corroborated everything Smollett said. He said Smollett was tried and convicted in the news media well before the trial happened. “We feel 100 percent confident that this case will be won on appeal,” Uche said. As to what specific grounds for appeal he might have, Uche said, “I will be here for...
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Reuters

Reuters

247K+
Followers
253K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy