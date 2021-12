In 2014, after the violent rape and murder of Letitia Davis in Fairmount Park, WSU launched its Enough is Enough Campaign to help address community concerns in the nearby Fairmount neighborhood. Initially, the university’s efforts focused on the Fairmount Neighborhood. However, as initially planned, the university expanded their outreach to include strengthening the identity and economic sustainability of all neighborhoods around the campus.

