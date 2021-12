• The American Red Cross will host the following blood drives in Monmouth County: Freehold Borough, Dec. 29, 2-7 p.m., Freehold Elks Lodge No. 1454, 73 E. Main St.; Lincroft, Dec. 28, noon to 5 p.m., Lincroft Presbyterian Church, 270 Everett Road; Tinton Falls, Dec. 27, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Red Cross of Central New Jersey, 1540 W. Park Ave. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.

1 DAY AGO